The DCRO Institute Announces Middle East and Africa Guided Study Cohort through the Board Members’ Course on Risk®

Eneni Oduwole, QRD® Nada Awad Rizkallah, QRD® David R. Koenig, QRD®

Three Qualified Risk Directors® lead a global credential program exclusively for current and aspiring board members in the Middle East and Africa.

An effective board must, in its governance of risk-taking, think about value creation, enhancement, or preservation to ensure it not only remains viable but can achieve sustainable growth.” — Eneni Oduwole, Qualified Risk Director®

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, April 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the offering of a guided study cohort through the Board Members’ Course on Riskexclusively for current and aspiring directors in the Middle East and Africa.The Board Members’ Course on Riskis recognized as the top risk governance education program globally, with graduates serving on boards in more than 50 countries. This study cohort is facilitated by three Qualified Risk Directorsand will guide participants toward earning the Certificate in Risk Governance , a global distinction, and progress towards becoming Qualified Risk Directors. It will combine the global knowledge of DCRO Institute faculty with a regional focus on best practices and experiences.“This is a very important region for the DCRO Institute in our global mission,” said David R. Koenig, QRD, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "There have been remarkable advances in corporate governance and increasing appreciation of the value that diverse boards bring to the region and globally. This is a great opportunity for us to help accelerate those improvements in risk governance through our unique positive focus."Koenig is joined by Eneni Oduwole, QRD, and Nada Awad Rizkallah, QRD, as facilitators in the program. Oduwole is a highly regarded risk governance expert based in Lagos, Nigeria, who brings decades of risk management and risk governance expertise to the discussion. Awad Rizkallah, based in Beirut, Lebanon, has a long history in risk and strategy in banking and finance and was named a DCRO Exemplar in 2023. Both Oduwole and Awad Rizkallah co-chair the DCRO Institute’s Leadership Circle in the Middle East and Africa.Commenting on the need for programs like this, Eneni Oduwole, QRD, said, “An effective board must, in its governance of risk-taking, think value creation, enhancement or preservation of the organization to ensure that it not only remains viable but that it can achieve sustainable growth irrespective of the macro-economic climate it is operating in.”Echoing these thoughts, Nada Awad Rizkallah, QRD, said, “The role of the board of directors is becoming increasingly challenging with the ongoing complex uncertainties and risks. It is becoming very essential for board members to embrace risks efficiently, with a commitment to proactive governance practices and initiatives, to ensure sustainable long-term value creation in an ever-evolving landscape”The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk- an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.Interested current or aspiring board members in the region may learn more about the program, including the cost in their country and how to register, by visiting https://dcroi.org/special-cohorts The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governanceprogram by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation , the Certificate in Risk Governance, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

