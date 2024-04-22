Beachside Texas Launches Exclusive Land Sale Event

Today, Beachside Texas revealed their upcoming exclusive waterfront land sale event, to be held on May 4th and 5th. The event will showcase over 50 build-ready lots, including both internal laguna and bay front locations, some never before offered to the public.

Palacios, TX, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beachside Development, a prominent land developer of waterfront property in Texas, today revealed their exclusive land sale event for May 4th and 5th in Palacios, Texas. This event will allow potential buyers to explore various waterfront homesites tailored to different budgets, all set in the scenic backdrops of Matagorda Bay, Turtle Bay, and Tres Palacios Bay.

Beachside Texas announced, “We will be offering a 15% discount on developer pricing to event attendees. We sell build-ready homesites that include city utilities already installed and already have world-class amenities in place, including a private beach. We are surrounded by three pristine bays, including Matagorda Bay which is known to have the best fishing in Texas. We expect to have approximately 50+ lots available, including a few never before offered to the public. We have three types of lots to meet any budget and short-term rentals are allowed.”

Situated away from the more congested and costly coastal areas, such as Galveston and Corpus Christi, Beachside provides an alternative for those seeking affordable coastal living in Texas. Beachside boasts a plethora of amenities including underground city utilities, concrete streets, curbs, boat and RV storage facilities, and constant-level freshwater canals. The community also features three saltwater fishing piers, enhancing the appeal for outdoor enthusiasts. These amenities highlight Beachside’s commitment to combining luxurious living with the natural environment.

Originally a military base known as Camp Hulen, the area around Beachside blends its historical significance with modern living conveniences. The waterfront developer has transformed this once strategic training base into a contemporary residential haven, offering properties with minimal building restrictions. Future homeowners can choose their builder, have no time limit to commence construction, and have minimal HOA fees. The area is also zoned for short-term rental usage, offering additional flexibility for property owners.

The upcoming land sale event offers prospective buyers a unique opportunity to enjoy private tours of the homesites. These tours are only available during the event weekend, providing an exclusive glimpse into the lifestyle and potential of living in Beachside. Attendees who book their tour in advance will receive the Beachside Buyer’s Guide, which details the benefits and investment potential of the community.

“We are excited to welcome potential buyers to discover the unique blend of history, luxury, and community that Beachside offers. Beachside is a fisherman’s paradise. A member of the local community just caught 80 speckled trout in 2 hours on an oyster bed, not even 200 yards from Beachside. Early summer and fall are great times to catch large flounder and redfish from the community piers. Feel free to bring your fishing poles and swimsuits to enjoy the community once you’ve picked out which lot you want. Lots are sold on a first-come basis and will start at $76,900 for 1/4 acre lots. This event is not merely about selling land; it’s an invitation to join a community where every day feels like a peaceful vacation,” Beachside shared.

For more information on the event or to schedule a tour, interested parties are encouraged to visit Beachside Texas.

About Beachside

Beachside is a land development situated on the Texas Gulf Coast, in Matagorda County. It is recognized for its innovative transformation of the historic Camp Hulen into a thriving residential community. Beachside is dedicated to offering luxurious, affordable coastal living. Located in Palacios, Texas, the community is designed to integrate the natural beauty of the area with modern amenities, ensuring a balanced lifestyle of comfort and tranquility.

