Exterro Donates Award-Winning Digital Forensics Solution to Empower 2024 IACIS Training Event

Exterro – the leader in digital forensics software – empowers the next generation of digital investigators by promoting technical innovation, addressing skill gaps, and providing trainees with real-world experience using FTK Forensic Toolkit

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the leading provider of data risk management software solutions, announced today it will be supporting the 2024 International Association for Computer Information Systems (IACIS) Training Event by donating over $2.7 million in subscriptions to its renowned digital forensics solution, FTK Forensic Toolkit. For more than a quarter of a century IACIS has provided state-of-the-art computer forensic training to students around the world. The donation signals Exterro’s long-term commitment to the digital forensics industry and its mission of helping investigators close cases more quickly.



Exterro’s FTK Forensic Toolkit, a 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards recipient in two categories, addresses the intricate challenges of computer and mobile forensics, offering repeatable, defensible full-disk image collection, processing, and review capabilities. The toolkit has been praised across the digital forensics’ community for its speed, stability, and ease of use.

“Getting the most from forensic software solutions relies on being able access training which not only considers the features and functionality of the technology, but also the roles and responsibilities of investigators ,” said Sarah Hargreaves, Vice President of Global Training at Exterro. “Exterro is honored to provide cutting-edge technology – and the training to use it efficiently – to the investigators who play a critical role in keeping our communities safe.”

The donation offers this year’s IACIS trainees a full 12-month virtual license and training on Exterro FTK Forensic Toolkit for Law Enforcement upon obtaining their certification at the conference. The license includes:

All capabilities of the FTK Connect automation engine, including case creation, evidence processing, searching and labeling results, exporting data, and more

Complete on-demand training course with free ACE certification

Access to monthly IACIS-only trainings and office hours



“Software donations from our sponsors like Exterro play a pivotal role in a student’s learning journey,” said Richard Johnson, IACIS Marketing Director. “Students will use every tool at their disposal to work through the CFCE certification. Donations offer a unique opportunity for the students to immerse themselves in the software and its function. This environment is where students truly figure out what they need to do the job, and this conversation always begins with software.”

Advances in training and education are essential to improving cybersecurity practices and combating cyber threats. IACIS is dedicated to the training and certification of the digital forensics community by providing law enforcement focused membership services, training, and certification. All IACIS BCFE instructors and trainers are Certified Forensic Computer Examiners and are active in the field of computer forensics, working with the organization to review and refresh the training materials annually. Partnerships between industry and education in addressing skill gaps and promoting innovation are vital to keeping the training materials pertinent and aligned with the evolving requirements of digital forensic examiners.

The 2024 IACIS Training Event is being held in Orlando, Florida, from April 22 through May 3, 2024. To learn more about Exterro’s FTK for law enforcement professionals, visit Exterro’s website.

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers organizations and law enforcement agencies to achieve better legal, regulatory and investigation outcomes, save money, and minimize the impact of threats by addressing data risk. Its data risk management software is the only comprehensive platform that combines data discovery, automation, workflow optimization, and responsible AI to provide insight into and control over the complex interconnections of privacy and data governance, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, and compliance. Thousands of teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers, and government and law enforcement agencies trust Exterro to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com

About IACIS

IACIS is a non-profit, volunteer organization wholly dedicated to training, certifying and providing membership services to computer forensic professionals around the world. Formed in 1990, IACIS has enjoyed steady international growth as it has matured into a well-respected professional organization of international acclaim. The IACIS Certification Program clearly sets the organization apart from other forensic programs. Certification candidates are held to exacting standards and must successfully demonstrate a thorough understanding of the core forensic certification competencies to earn the highly coveted Certified Forensic Computer Examiner (CFCE) certificate.

Contact:

Hazel Ramirez (Exterro)

hazel@plat4orm.com