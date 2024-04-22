Allbirds Unveils Tree Runner Go

Designed with exploration in mind, a sneaker to take your feet wherever your mind wanders

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds’s latest launch just touched down: The Tree Runner Go. This addition to Allbirds’s Tree franchise comes with an elevated design, extra cushioning, and improved durability, all packaged in a light, breezy material that’s great for when you're on the go.

The Tree Runner Go draws inspiration from the company's best-selling silhouette, the Tree Runner, with multiple new innovations and upgrades, including:

Breathable upper for when adventures heat up: Allbirds’s signature Tree material combines tree fiber–TENCEL™ Lyocell–with recycled polyester for a cool, soft, and lightweight feel. The added recycled polyester improves material strength, flexibility, and durability; plus, recycled polyester has a lower climate impact than conventional virgin polyester.

Durability to withstand any detours the day brings: The upper is constructed with a new yarn spinning technique that improves durability by up to 50x.

The upper is constructed with a new yarn spinning technique that improves durability by up to 50x. Ultra-cushioned midsole for long days on your feet: More of Allbirds’s SweetFoam™ underfoot stacks up to a midsole height of 45.5mm at midfoot, lending a cushioned, forgiving feel. (14% more SweetFoam™ underfoot and 12mm more height than Allbirds’s Tree Runner, for comparison) SweetFoam™ is made with sugarcane-derived Green EVA, unlike typical plastic, petroleum-based midsole foams often used in footwear.

Elevated design that suits any setting: Fine knit detailing across the upper, and a brand new midsole look with line detailing, add texture and expression for a more refined look that transitions seamlessly throughout the different parts of your day.

The Tree Runner Go ($120 USD) is available in full and half sizes across men’s and women’s. The new style is available in five colorways, online at www.allbirds.com and in stores beginning April 20, 2024.

Based in San Francisco, with its roots in New Zealand, Allbirds launched in 2016 with a single shoe: the now iconic Wool Runner. In the years since, Allbirds has sold millions of pairs of shoes, and has maintained its commitment to incredible comfort, versatile style and unmatched quality. This is made possible with materials like Allbirds’s sugarcane-based midsole technology, SweetFoam™, and textiles made with tree fibers and Merino wool – so consumers don't have to compromise between the best products and their impact on the earth. www.allbirds.com

