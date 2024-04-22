HeartCore Expands Partnership with Heart-Tech Health

NEW YORK and TOKYO, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Development Division (“AI Division”) has engaged with Heart-Tech Health to implement AI capabilities into its Med-Tech platform.



Heart-Tech Health offers a suite of SaaS solutions designed to identify women’s cardiovascular risks at an early stage. Its proprietary software, Adesso, offers a comprehensive risk assessment and personalized health and wellness programs aimed to enhancing healthcare accessibility for all women. Expanding upon the previous engagement with the Company’s subsidiary, Sigmaways, HeartCore’s AI Division will now develop the AI data base for specific applications and insights, in addition to implementing natural language learning applications to enhance user experience within the Adesso Heart Score™ platform.

“Scaling up our partnership with HeartCore is a crucial step in technologically advancing our Adesso platform,” said Heart-Tech Health Founder and CEO Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum. “At the heart of Adesso lies a commitment to educating and empowering women about cardiovascular risks early on to combat this epidemic. Our software’s workflow has undergone substantial improvement, coupled with invaluable leadership guidance since engaging with Sigmaways and their talented development team last year. By partnering with HeartCore’s AI division, we aim to harness the potential capabilities of artificial intelligence to propel our platform’s efficiency, reach, and accessibility to continue making impactful strides in women’s cardiovascular health awareness and prevention.”

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto added: “I am pleased to announce our second contract awarded to our newly established AI division. AI innovation pairs seamlessly into our broader suite of software solutions, and this contract serves as a prime example of the cross-selling opportunities with our clients across our software business. Our dedicated team continues to make headway, securing new opportunities in the U.S. markets as we actively execute our global expansion initiatives. We are committed to leveraging the full potential and capabilities of AI to propel companies like Heart-Tech Health to drive business success and foster positive societal impact."

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

About Heart-Tech Health

Heart-Tech Health created Adesso, a SaaS suite developed by one of the nation’s leading preventative cardiologists. Adesso identifies cardiac risk earlier through its proprietary, comprehensive risk assessment and treats cardiac disease through its fully insured personalized health and wellness programs that improves access to care for all women. Adesso is offered through Insurers, Corporate Wellness Programs and Value-Based Medical Providers and generates tremendous cost savings. The Adesso suite includes the Adesso Heart Score™ used by women to discover their heart risk, and MyAdesso™, which creates and tracks their personalized prevention journey, ensures compliance, encourages behavioral change through tracking and remote patient monitoring. It also allows them to be more effective advocates for proper testing and medical care. For Providers, the Adesso Clinical Portal closely tracks data and offers them a more efficient way to ensure greater outcomes and needed behavior change cooperatively with their patients, through a medically validated personalized prevention strategy. Adesso is the most comprehensive, cost-effective solution for women’s heart health which is transforming how cardiological prevention is being offered.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

