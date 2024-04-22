Ocean Acidification: What Are The Causes, Effects, & Solutions?

In this blog post, the process of ocean acidification and how it relates to human and marine life will be explained in hopes of spreading more information on this topic to the public.

What is Ocean Acidification?

There are many different types of global change. Deforestation and pollution of our land and sea are the most well-known global changes. However, ocean acidification is an impactful global change that many people are unaware of, and it tends to go unnoticed. Ocean acidification is the ongoing decrease in the pH of the Earth’s oceans. The acidity of water is based on a pH scale. A pH level less than 7 is considered acidic, while pHs greater than 7 are considered basic or alkaline. The oceans absorb 94% of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. Ocean acidification is primarily caused by the increase in CO2 levels in the atmosphere, which leads to higher levels of CO2 being absorbed by the oceans.

According to the Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene, “The vast majority, 94% of the planet’s CO2, is held in the world’s oceans. The carbon cycle moves CO2 between the atmosphere, oceans, and biosphere.” (Increased Acidity of Ocean Waters).

The world’s carbon cycle is constantly changing, affecting the pH of our oceans. The oceans act as a significant carbon sink, absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere. However, increased atmospheric CO2 levels can lead to ocean acidification, negatively impacting marine ecosystems and the organisms within them. Over the years, the pH of the ocean has decreased due to many ongoing factors.

According to the Encyclopedia of Ocean Sciences, “Overall, the increase in atmospheric CO2 concentrations from anthropogenic emissions has subsequently resulted in the acidification of the world’s surface ocean on the order of 0.1pH units since preindustrial times.” (Coastal Ocean Acidification: Carbonate Chemistry and Ecosystem Effects).

What Are The Causes Of Ocean Acidification?

Ocean acidification is primarily caused by the increase in CO2 levels in the atmosphere, which leads to higher levels of CO2 being absorbed by the oceans. Based on research, some other causes of ocean acidification are the burning of fossil fuels, industrial processes, and deforestation. Actions such as burning fossil fuels, deforestation, and industrial processes also increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in the water, decreasing pH and making the water more acidic.

According to Scientific American, “The ocean has absorbed fully half of all the fossil carbon released to the atmosphere since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.” (The Dangers of Ocean Acidification).

The increasing atmospheric CO2 levels from these causes can lead to ocean acidification, negatively impacting marine ecosystems and the organisms within them.

How Are Human And Marine Life Affected By Ocean Acidification?

The impacts of ocean acidification can be broken up into two major parts: the effects on marine life and the effects on human life. The consequences of ocean acidification are far-reaching and potentially devastating for marine ecosystems. Many marine organisms, such as corals, shellfish, and plankton, rely on calcium carbonate to build their shells and skeletons. However, in more acidic conditions, calcium carbonate becomes less available, making it more difficult for these organisms to grow and maintain their structures. This can lead to reduced coral growth rates, weakened shells, and increased mortality among vulnerable species.

According to the Encyclopedia of Ocean Sciences, “Slower coral growth, combined with increased frequency of bleaching due to extreme temperatures, greatly increases the risk of local population loss and eventual extinction.” (Carbonate Chemistry and Ecosystem Effects).

Furthermore, ocean acidification can disrupt entire food webs. For example, shellfish such as oysters and mussels provide essential habitat and food sources for numerous other species, including humans. If these shellfish populations decline due to ocean acidification, it could have a plethora of effects on predator-prey dynamics, ecosystem stability, and food security. Ocean acidification can affect the abundance and quality of seafood available for human consumption. As shellfish populations decline or become less nutritious, the availability of these important sources of protein and essential nutrients for coastal communities and seafood consumers worldwide can be reduced.

According to the Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene, “Since coral reef structures provide habitats for many fish and other marine species, as well as coastal protection, their loss would have very wide implications, with economic costs estimated to be up to $1 trillion per year” (The Rise of CO2 and Ocean Acidification).

How Can We Help Prevent Ocean Acidification From Furthering?

Addressing ocean acidification requires concerted efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and mitigate the broader impacts of climate change. Transitioning to renewable energy sources, improving energy efficiency, and implementing policies to limit carbon emissions are essential steps in this process. Additionally, protecting and restoring coastal ecosystems, such as mangroves and seagrass beds, can help to buffer the effects of ocean acidification and provide important refuges for vulnerable species.

By understanding the causes and consequences of ocean acidification, we can work towards solutions that protect marine ecosystems and ensure the health and resilience of our oceans for future generations.

Caydence A., Medium, 22 April 2024. Article.

