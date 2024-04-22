The Consumer Goods Forum Brings Together Experts and Leaders From Consumer Goods Sector for its Sixth Annual China Day
SHANGHAI, CHINA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) will today and tomorrow host its annual China Day in Shanghai. This event brings together hundreds of CGF members operating in China, alongside the region’s leading CEOs and industry experts, to discuss potential roadmaps for the future of the consumer goods industry.
This year marks the sixth annual China Day hosted by CGF, focusing on the theme “Pursuit of Harmony in Turmoil: Working Together to Make a Difference”. Over the two days, attendees will hear about leading insights and market achievements within the consumer goods sector while exploring innovative solutions and new opportunities to tackle some of the most pressing local challenges and help inform the strategy for the coming year.
The focus of the sessions is leadership resilience and long-term sustainable growth, with contributors sharing business insights and progression. Together, members will focus in on four key themes critical to China’s context: food safety, promoting healthier lives, sustainability and optimising the end-to-end value chain.
The event includes keynote speakers and panel discussions by senior leaders, industry specialists and global & local organisations such as Bain & Company, Danone, Haleon, Mengniu Group, Mondelez, Nestle, PepsiCo, Unilever, Walmart and more.
Wai Chan, Managing Director of the CGF, said:
“As all consumer goods companies continue to face global challenges and uncertainty, recognising the power of collective action is crucial to driving faster progress at scale. China plays a critical role in shaping the global consumer landscape and this event allows us to bring together the perspectives from our members in the region who are driving impact at scale through our Coalitions of Action tackling deforestation, increasing circularity of plastics, reducing food waste and accelerating the net zero transition.”
The event’s first day will consist of closed-door sessions with various senior members of CGF’s China Board and CEOs, focusing on governance, membership engagement and gaining a deeper understanding of the current progression within the key Coalition Areas in China: Forest Positive, Plastic Waste, Food Waste and Net Zero. Key achievements include the value local members have secured from implementing the CGF Plastic Coalition’s Global Design Rules and how they can further support local members in implementing it.
On the event’s second day, the four main themes will be covered in three parallel sessions:
- China Health and Sustainability Collaboration Conference will discuss the advancement of CGF’s coalitions, delving into themes around some key acceleration areas. Topics discussed will include “Net Zero” “Employee Wellbeing” “Launching Gold Design Rules,” “How to Better Improve Consumers’ Health Literacy’ and “Launch the Deforestation-Free Commitment” touching on the areas of opportunity within the Greater China Region and allow leaders to exchange best practices.
- GFSI Roundtable will explore immediate food safety challenges and solutions within the food industry, sharing case studies and organising interactive panels led by top experts, aiming to highlight new food safety technology innovations and potential solutions.
- Digital Supply Chain Roundtable will focus on four topics, including product data, consumer-centric omnichannel supply chains, digital supply chains in the AI era, and green sustainable supply chains, the conference has gathered many experts from the industry. Through sharing practices and innovating digital models, everyone embraces new technological growth.
Jeffrey Lu, Vice-Chairman and Executive Director of Mengniu Group, said:
“I am delighted to be able to join fellow leaders as we target the current challenges within the industry. Real change can only be achieved with global cooperation and this event showcases true leadership resilience and encourages us to share our most vital learnings, allowing us to mobilise positive action at scale.”
Shaohua Pu, President of Bailian Group, said:
“I am so proud of how far the industry has come since the last China Day event at the CGF. The previous year gave us extensive insights and solutions that supported some our most valuable market achievements in the last year. This year will see more progression and important discussions that will fast-track our transition to a greener supply chain.”
For more information about the China Day sessions, please visit CGF China WeChat.
Yangying XU
The Consumer Goods Forum
