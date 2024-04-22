Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Kaspi.kz

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of JSC Kaspi.kz (Nasdaq: KSPI) hereby announces the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi.kz will be held on 22 May 2024 at 10:00 Astana time at: 154 “А”, Nauryzbai Batyr Street, Almaty, Kazakhstan, 050013.



If a quorum is not met, a repeated General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 23 May 2024 at 10:00 Astana time at: 154 “А”, Nauryzbai Batyr Street, Almaty, Kazakhstan, 050013.

Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:

Approval of the agenda; Payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Kaspi.kz and approval of the amount of dividend per common share.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be determined based on the shareholder register of JSC Kaspi.kz as at 19 April 2024.

The Board of Directors recommends 850 KZT dividend per common share for approval by the shareholders.

The proposed record date of shareholders list for dividends is 21 May 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz

+44 7427 751 275