Kenges Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova Pledge 1.2 billion tenge for Kazakhstan Flood Relief

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenges Rakishev and Aselle Tasmagambetova, founders of Kazakhstan's Saby Foundation, have committed 1.2 billion Kazakhstani tenge to assist victims of widespread flooding in Western Kazakhstan and to rebuild damaged social infrastructure.



This commitment observes a national request by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as citizens in the north of the country cope with the floods and their consequences.

Recently, President Tokayev emphasized the nation's unity in addressing the crisis, a sentiment echoed by the Saby Foundation's support initiatives. The capital will be dispatched to the country's Special State Fund for flood relief efforts.

"We understand the severity of this crisis, and our hearts go out to those affected. It is our responsibility to help rebuild not just infrastructure and the lives of our fellow citizens. This is our commitment to Kazakhstan — standing together in times of need to restore and strengthen our communities," stated Rakishev.

Tasmagambetova stated, "We sincerely support all Kazakhstani people who faced this natural disaster. There is no such thing as someone else's misfortune when we live in one country."

Additional funds included a nine million tenge contribution raised by students from the Shoqan Walikhanov School at a charity fair to address the disaster's impacts. Based in Almaty, the school was founded in 2020 as a non-profit organization by Tasmagambetova and Rakishev.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national meteorological service, "the region is experiencing the first wave of floods associated with snowmelt on the flat territory, the formation of slope runoff and the opening of rivers in the region, which will last until mid-April."

It is estimated that, in the past few weeks, water levels in the Ural River (Zhaiyk) have risen by 8 cm to 858 cm in West Kazakhstan; over 8,000 people, including almost 4,000 children, from flood-affected areas, are staying at temporary shelters.

Saby Foundation: 22 years servicing Kazakhstan's social needs

The "Saby" Charitable Foundation, established in 2002 by Tasmagambetova and Rakishev, has implemented over ten systematic republican projects in medicine, education, culture, and sports.

It has organized high-tech departments of emergency children's surgery, built and donated new schools in densely populated areas of Astana and Almaty, opened sports playgrounds in 14 regions, and launched specialized institutions for orphans, among other initiatives.

Kenges Rakishev, born in Almaty in 1979, is the Chairman of the Fincraft Group (NCOM.KZ), a majority shareholder of Fincraft Resources (SATC.KZ), listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

A Kazakhstan's Forbes List member since 2012, Rakishev is globally known for his investments in natural resources and technology companies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States.

Aselle Tasmagambetova, also born in 1979 in Atyrau, is considered one of Kazakhstan's leading philanthropists and ecologists. She has worked for 20 years to promote and support the region's health, educational, and environmental projects.

She heads the Saby Charitable Foundation. She founded the Central Asian Institute for Ecological Research (CAIER) and the Center for Research and Rehabilitation of the Caspian Seal.

Further Info:

Office of Kenges Rakishev: https://kengesrakishev.com/

Saby Foundation: http://www.saby.kz

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ecbd7f2-3e75-4666-aef5-8a0ea9b53750