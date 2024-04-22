Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,568 in the last 365 days.

Planet vs. Plastics: A tough challenge

Over the last 70 years, the use of plastics in agrifood systems and food value chains has become increasingly widespread. From fishing gear and tree guards to greenhouses, plastics can increase productivity and efficiency in agriculture and help curb food loss and waste, and yet are a major source of contamination.  

 As “Planet vs. Plastics” is the theme chosen to mark this year’s Earth Day and raise awareness on the health risks connected to plastics, we invite you to have a look at this selection of FAO reports shedding light on the many implications of their use.  

The impact of microplastics on the gut microbiome and health – A food safety perspective 
Microplastics are environmental pollutants that are widely present and can accumulate in organisms across the food web. This review sheds light on the effects of microplastics on the gut microbiome and the potential health implications thereof. It also highlights research gaps, including the need for standardized definitions and reference materials. 

Global assessment of soil pollution: Report 
World soil health is under pressure from erosion, loss of soil organic carbon and biodiversity, pollution, and salinization. This report presents the status and drivers of global soil pollution, including plastics, as well as recommendations to address the issue such as using bioremediation technologies.

You just read:

Planet vs. Plastics: A tough challenge

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more