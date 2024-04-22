Planet vs. Plastics: A tough challenge

Over the last 70 years, the use of plastics in agrifood systems and food value chains has become increasingly widespread. From fishing gear and tree guards to greenhouses, plastics can increase productivity and efficiency in agriculture and help curb food loss and waste, and yet are a major source of contamination.

As “Planet vs. Plastics” is the theme chosen to mark this year’s Earth Day and raise awareness on the health risks connected to plastics, we invite you to have a look at this selection of FAO reports shedding light on the many implications of their use.

The impact of microplastics on the gut microbiome and health – A food safety perspective

Microplastics are environmental pollutants that are widely present and can accumulate in organisms across the food web. This review sheds light on the effects of microplastics on the gut microbiome and the potential health implications thereof. It also highlights research gaps, including the need for standardized definitions and reference materials.