Submit Release
News Search

There were 573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,567 in the last 365 days.

Biodiversity: no small matter

The species, genetic resources and ecosystems in and around our food production systems have important roles to play. From bees and earthworms to coral reefs and rainforests, biodiversity helps to keep our agrifood systems healthy, productive and resilient.

You just read:

Biodiversity: no small matter

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more