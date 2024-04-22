Keystroke Dynamics Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025 | KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global keystroke dynamics market was valued at $129.76 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $754.86 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The large enterprises segment was the highest contributor to the market, owing to the growth in need of multimodal biometrics among these organizations.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to developments in the smartphones market and rise in investments in keystroke dynamics technology among the government & BFSI sectors.

Each individual possesses a unique typing pattern that sets them apart from others, forming the basis of keystroke dynamics, a burgeoning field in biometrics. This method leverages the distinct typing behaviors of users for authentication purposes, offering a supplementary layer of security alongside conventional methods like PINs and passwords. As enterprises strive to fortify their data security, the adoption of this technology has become widespread.

The prevalence of online fraud in digital transactions, coupled with the expanding Internet of Things (IoT) landscape, has fueled the demand for enhanced security measures, spurring the growth of keystroke dynamics. Moreover, the increasing popularity of multimodal biometrics further underscores the necessity for this technology.

Nevertheless, challenges such as performance issues, interoperability concerns, and a lack of awareness among users hinder the market's expansion. Addressing these obstacles is crucial for unlocking the full potential of keystroke dynamics and meeting the evolving needs of security-conscious industries.

North America dominated the global keystroke dynamics market, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the near future, owing to significant increase in digital security expenditure among different end user industries, such as BFSI, government & defense sector. Moreover, developments in the smartphones market in the emerging economies in the region are expected to create significant opportunities for the market growth.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include KeyTrak, Inc., TypingDNA, ID Control, BehavioSec Inc., Delfigo Security, Intensity Analytics, Authenware Corporation, DeepNet Security, SERBAN Biometrics, and Daon, Inc.

