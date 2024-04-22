In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is set to hit USD 8.20 billion by 2031 | According to SNS Insider
In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is growing due to the increasing demand for passenger entertainment and connectivity services on aircraft.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Overview:
The 𝐈𝐅𝐄𝐂 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for enhanced passenger experience and connectivity services. Airlines are increasingly investing in IFEC systems to differentiate their services and attract passengers. These systems include a wide range of entertainment options, such as movies, TV shows, music, and games, as well as internet connectivity for passengers to stay connected during flights. The growing trend of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) is also driving the demand for IFEC systems, as passengers expect seamless integration with their personal devices for entertainment and productivity purposes.
Furthermore, advancements in IFEC technology, such as the introduction of wireless streaming systems and satellite-based connectivity, are further fueling market growth. Wireless streaming systems allow passengers to access entertainment content on their personal devices without the need for seatback screens, reducing costs for airlines and enhancing the passenger experience. Satellite-based connectivity offers high-speed internet access, enabling passengers to stay connected with the ground and access online services during flights. As airlines continue to prioritize passenger experience and connectivity, the IFEC Market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years.
Market Sizing:
The SNS Insider report highlights the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market's current size at USD 5.21 billion in 2023 and projects a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2024-2031), signifying a steady rise in demand for IFEC solutions.
Get a Sample PDF of In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1131
Wireless revolution takes flight as passengers demand constant connection
The In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market is soaring as advancements in wireless technology empower passengers to use their electronic devices onboard, significantly enhancing the travel experience. Airlines are actively implementing innovative solutions to cater to this growing demand. The ever-increasing desire for seamless connectivity has become a primary driver for the IFEC Market. Passengers expect reliable in-flight Wi-Fi access to stay connected, work, or stream entertainment. Traditional seatback entertainment systems are being replaced by more personalized solutions that leverage passengers' own devices (BYOD). This shift creates opportunities for airlines to offer a wider range of content and services, fostering passenger satisfaction and loyalty.
Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in propelling the IFEC Market forward. Diverse networking technologies are being integrated into IFEC systems, resulting in more robust and versatile in-flight communication solutions. Airlines are investing in advanced seat designs, high-speed connectivity, and real-time data analytics to personalize passenger experiences further.
While the market exhibits promising growth, there are potential hurdles to consider. Improper handling of IFEC equipment by passengers can lead to damage, requiring frequent maintenance and replacement of hardware components. This, in turn, increases operational costs. Additionally, the rising trend of media content streaming directly onto personal devices might limit the demand for traditional IFEC entertainment systems.
Major Key Players Included are:
• Thales Group
• Viasat, Inc
• Astronics Corporation
• Iridium Communications Inc
• Gogo LLC & Other Players.
Several recent developments highlight the dynamic nature of the In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market:
• January 2023: Delta Air Lines announced "full, fast, free" Wi-Fi for all SkyMiles members on most domestic flights, raising the bar for in-flight connectivity options.
• March 2023: China Airlines partnered with SoundOn to launch a high-quality podcast program on its in-flight entertainment system, showcasing the diversification of content offerings.
• December 2022: Singapore Airlines extended its long-term partnership with Anuvu for in-flight entertainment and content services, emphasizing the importance of high-quality content curation.
• September 2022: Emirates' investment of over USD 350 million in Thales Avant Up systems for its Airbus A350 fleet demonstrates the commitment to creating a personalized cinematic experience for passengers.
• August 2022: Bluebox Aviation Systems' partnership with Jetstar Group to implement Blueview across their Airbus fleet signifies the growing adoption of digital passenger experience solutions.
Check Discount on In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/1131
Segment Analysis
The IFEC Market is segmented by product, class, aircraft type, and end-use, each exhibiting unique growth drivers:
Aircraft Type: Narrow-body aircraft (NBA) dominated the market, accounting for over 53% of revenue in 2023. This segment is expected to maintain its lead due to the rising demand for short-haul flights and the expansion of new travel routes and airports.
By Product: The IFE connectivity segment is expected to show the highest CAGR due to the increasing adoption of internet and satellite communication technologies in aircraft.
By Class: First class is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR, driven by the demand for in-flight comfort and premium services that extend beyond the flight itself, including airport transfers, private check-in, and premium lounge access. First-class cabins also boast more comfortable and spacious seating with high-quality entertainment options.
End-use: The aftermarket segment is anticipated to lead in terms of CAGR, driven by the growing need for maintenance and retrofitting activities in commercial aircraft worldwide.
The Russia-Ukraine war poses potential challenges:
The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and caused volatility in energy and commodity prices. This may indirectly influence the IFEC Market by impacting the cost of aircraft components and manufacturing processes. However, the long-term growth potential remains positive due to the increasing focus on passenger experience and technological advancements.
Enquire about the Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1131
North America Led the Market, Asia Pacific Presents Growth Potential
North America currently holds the dominant position in the IFEC Market with the highest revenue share of more than 40% in 2023 due to the high demand for advanced in-flight entertainment systems in long-range business jets, coupled with the presence of major industry players like Panasonic Avionics Corporation and Gogo LLC.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the rising passenger traffic in the region, particularly in countries like China and India. Several prominent airlines in the region are investing in next-generation IFEC solutions to cater to the growing demand for onboard entertainment and communication.
Key Takeaways
• Passenger demand for seamless connectivity is driving the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market.
• Technological advancements and the rise of BYOD are creating opportunities for personalized in-flight experiences.
• Rising demand for in-flight Wi-Fi and connectivity is driving the IFEC Market to new heights, reaching an estimated USD 111.13 billion by 2031.
• The shift from seatback screens to personal devices empowers passengers to personalize their entertainment experience.
Buy Single User PDF of In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1131
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.3 Impact of Ongoing Recession
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 Forces Model
7. PEST Analysis
8. IFE & Connectivity Market, By Product
9. IFE & Connectivity Market, By Class
10. IFE & Connectivity Market, By Aircraft Type
11. IFE & Connectivity Market, By End Use
12. Regional Analysis
13. Company Profiles
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Conclusion
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.
Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube