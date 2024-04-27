Novilla Bliss Mattress Review: Supportive Sleep Solution
Novilla is committed to providing users with comfortable, durable, and affordable furniture and furnishings to help them create a comfortable sleep space.WILMINGTON DE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novilla Creates a Comfortable Sleep Space for Users
In the fast-paced modern life, sleep quality is increasingly valued by people, especially for the younger generation, having a good sleep is an important guarantee to maintain physical and mental health and meet challenges. However, traditional mattress brands are often expensive, which is out of reach for many young people who have just entered society. Different from traditional mattress brands, Novilla's founding team is composed of young people, so they understand the needs of the Gen Z generation for comfortable sleep and the contradiction between the lack of funds when they have just entered society. Novilla is committed to providing users with comfortable, durable, and affordable furniture and home furnishings to help users create a comfortable and beautiful sleep space. Before introducing the Novilla Bliss mattress, we will first explain how to choose a mattress.
How to Choose a Mattress
The mattress is one of the important factors affecting sleep quality. Choosing the right mattress can provide a comfortable sleep experience, relieve fatigue, and promote physical health. First, you need to understand the types of mattresses on the market and the types of people suitable for different types.
Common types of mattresses on the market include spring mattresses, memory foam mattresses, latex mattresses, etc.
Spring mattresses are strong in support and affordable, suitable for people with heavier weight;
Memory foam mattresses are soft and comfortable, conforming to the body shape, suitable for side sleepers;
Latex mattresses are breathable, antibacterial, and anti-mite, suitable for people with allergies.
When purchasing a mattress, the following three factors need to be considered: body weight, sleeping position, and budget.
1. Body Weight
Body weight is the first step in choosing a mattress. People with heavier weight need to choose a mattress with stronger support to prevent the mattress from sagging and affecting spine health. Generally speaking, people weighing more than 80 kg should choose a harder mattress, while people weighing less than 60 kg can choose a mattress with moderate hardness.
2. Sleeping Position
Different sleeping positions have different requirements for the hardness of the mattress. Side sleepers need to choose a mattress with moderate hardness to provide sufficient wrapping and support to protect the spine; back sleepers can choose a mattress with stronger support to maintain the natural curve of the spine; stomach sleepers can choose a harder mattress to prevent excessive bending of the spine.
3. Budget
The price of mattresses varies greatly, from a few dollars to thousands of dollars. When purchasing a mattress, you should choose according to your actual budget. If the budget is limited, you can consider choosing spring mattresses foam mattresses, and other materials with high-cost performance. If the budget is sufficient, you can choose high-end materials such as latex mattresses or memory foam mattresses.
Novilla Bliss: A High-Cost Performance Memory Foam Mattress with Four-Layer Structure
The Novilla Bliss mattress is one of the most cost-effective memory foam mattresses on the market. It was once rated by The New York Times as the best mattress under $300. Let's take a look at why it has earned this title:
Four-Layer Structure for Superior Comfort and Support
The Novilla Bliss features a four-layer construction that provides you with exceptional comfort and support.
Layer 1: Cooling Gel-infused Memory Foam
Cooling gel is infused into the foam to effectively reduce the problem of heat buildup that is common in memory foam mattresses and increase coolness.
Layer 2: Airflow Comfort Foam
Comfortable and breathable foam is used as a transition layer, while also increasing softness. In mattresses of the same price range, it is rare to use such a cost-increasing approach. However, it does bring a better experience to consumers.
Layer 3: Air-circulation Foam
The wave-shaped cutting method balances the transition between the two layers of foam with different hardness, and also plays a buffering role in the support of the human body, making the force on your body more even. More importantly, it increases the breathability of the memory foam mattress and improves air circulation, further increasing the coolness of the mattress.
Layer 4: High-Density Base Foam
High-density foam is the strongest support for the mattress, and good-quality foam can also increase the life of the mattress and make it last longer.
High-Quality Materials for Better Sleep
Gel foam helps dissipate heat and breathe, allowing consumers to enjoy a cool and comfortable sleep experience, while also providing more delicate support and a comfortable fit; Bamboo charcoal foam can absorb odor and keep the mattress fresh and clean, which is friendly to people with sensitive skin.
This mattress is suitable for the following people:
People with back pain: The four-layer structure of this mattress can quickly conform to the human body, providing delicate support and relieving back pain
People who want to experience a memory foam mattress: High-cost performance, 100-day trial sleep experience, worry-free after-sales service
People with choice difficulties: This mattress has been rated by The New York Times as the best mattress under $300, with leading sales and real word-of-mouth that will give you peace of mind.
Product Information
Brand: Novilla
Model: Bliss Memory Foam Mattress
Sizes: Available in multiple sizes
Thickness: 8"，10", 12"
Feel: Soft, Medium-Soft, Medium-Firm
Price: Starts at $199.99
Purchase Link:
https://www.novilla.net/products/novilla-bliss-memory-foam-mattress
