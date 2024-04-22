Fructooligosaccharides Market Set to Blossom to USD 5.11 Billion by 2030, growing by Growing Health Consciousness
"Sweetening Health: Exploring Innovations, Applications, and Growth Trends in the Fructooligosaccharides Market for Functional Foods and Beverages."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing consumer preference for natural and organic products, Increasing awareness of health benefits and rising demand for functional food drive exponential growth.
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Fructooligosaccharides Market Size was valued at USD 2.62 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market is experiencing significant growth as consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, driving demand for functional food ingredients with nutritional benefits. Fructooligosaccharides are a type of prebiotic fiber naturally found in various fruits and vegetables such as bananas, onions, and garlic. They serve as food for beneficial bacteria in the gut, promoting digestive health, immune function, and overall well-being. As awareness of the importance of gut health grows, FOS has gained traction as a popular ingredient in functional foods, dietary supplements, and beverages.
Moreover, the FOS market is driven by increasing interest in preventive healthcare and functional foods that offer holistic wellness benefits. With rising healthcare costs and the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders, consumers are seeking dietary interventions to support their health and well-being. FOS, with its prebiotic properties and potential to improve gut microbiota composition, is positioned as a valuable ingredient in the development of functional foods targeting digestive health, weight management, and immune support.
In conclusion, the fructooligosaccharides market presents significant opportunities for growth and innovation as consumers seek functional ingredients that support digestive health and overall well-being. With ongoing advancements in food science, ingredient technology, and consumer education, FOS manufacturers play a crucial role in providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. As the demand for functional foods and dietary supplements continues to rise, driven by trends in health consciousness and preventive healthcare, the FOS market is expected to experience sustained growth and further expansion in the global food and beverage industry landscape.
Get a Report Sample of Fructooligosaccharides Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4057
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Tata Chemicals Ltd.
• Cargill Inc.
• Galam
• Beneo
• Biosynth
• Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.
• Ingredion Inc.
• Tereos Group
• Baolingbao Biological Co., Ltd.
• Prebiotin
Market Report Scope
Fructooligosaccharide, a naturally occurring carbohydrate found in various plants, is gaining momentum due to its increased applications in industries like animal feed and pharmaceuticals. The global market is being driven by the escalating demand for functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, and the rising awareness of a healthy diet. As digestive disorders become more prevalent, and interest in natural and organic products grows, the FOS market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory.
The expanding application scope of FOS in the food and beverage industry, where it serves as a natural sweetener and functional ingredient, has significantly contributed to its remarkable growth. Additionally, FOS plays a crucial role in enhancing gut health in the animal feed industry, leading to overall improved livestock well-being.
Market Analysis
With increasing knowledge and understanding of its functions, the demand for FOS is expected to surge rapidly. Changing lifestyles, rising health concerns, increased prebiotic demand, and government support are all contributing factors to market growth. The industry's focus on research and development efforts, coupled with the development of novel production methods, has resulted in reduced manufacturing costs and increased market growth. a rising health-conscious population, propels the Fructooligosaccharides Market. The increased application in industries like animal feed and pharmaceuticals further drives market growth.
Make Enquiry About Fructooligosaccharides Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4057
Segment analysis.
By Source
chicory as a source of FOS is evident, given its ease of extraction, high inulin content, low-calorie content, and safety in versatile applications.
By Form
In terms of form, liquid FOS holds the majority share due to its easy incorporation into a wide range of products and attractive benefits for food manufacturers.
By Application
In applications, infant formulation takes the lead, owing to FOS's natural prebiotic properties supporting the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria in infants' guts.
By Source
• Sucrose
• Inulin
• Chicory
By Form
• Powder
• Liquid
By Application
• Infant Formulation
• Pharmaceutical
• Food & Beverages
• Dietary Supplements
• Pet/Animal Feed
Regional Development
Europe dominated the FOS market with a revenue share exceeding 30.2% in 2022. The region's leadership is attributed to increasing consumer demand for natural and healthier food products. Europe's awareness of FOS's health benefits, along with approvals from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), has significantly boosted market growth. The presence of numerous infant formula makers and the prevalence of obesity further contribute to the region's dominance.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of about 9.1% during the forecast period. Japan, among other countries in the region, stands out as a major consumer market. The growth is fueled by increased usage of FOS in infant formulations, driven by changes in policies and the surge in infant formula production. The region's response to infant formula shortages, especially in the United States, is expected to further drive FOS market revenue.
Check Discount on Fructooligosaccharides Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/discount/4057
Key Takeaway:
Growing Health Consciousness: Increasing awareness of health benefits drives the market.
Dominance of Chicory and Liquid Form: Chicory as a source and liquid form lead in market segments.
Infant Formulation Application: FOS finds significant use in infant formulations due to its natural prebiotic properties.
Europe's Dominance: Europe leads the market, driven by demand for natural and healthier food products.
Recent Developments:
In March 2023, Tereos launched FOSbeauty®, targeting skin health by promoting beneficial bacteria growth.
In Jan 2022, Galam invested US$30 million in a production plant in Israel to support their prebiotic GOFOS, known for health benefits.
Buy the Latest Version of Fructooligosaccharides Market Report 2023-2030 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4057
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram