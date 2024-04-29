Sweetnight Announces Focus on Quality Sleep Solutions
Sweetnight believes that everyone deserves a good night's sleep. People spend a third of their lives sleeping. With the rapid changes in time and life, the conditions that affect sleep quality have also changed, leading to sleep problems that are even escalating.
Starting with a comprehensive understanding of sleep pain points and technological research, Sweetnight aims to help people around the world reconstruct sleep conditions in all scenarios, improve and alleviate sleep problems, and experience the happiness of life through a good night's sleep that is tailored to personal comfort.
Sweetnight Patented Technology
The Contouring Curve design is a technology developed by Sweetnight to suit all sleepers. Ordinary memory foam mattresses on the market only have one hardness, which can be a disaster for users, as everyone has different sleep styles.
Memory foam mattresses with patented Contouring Curve design can adjust different soft and hard areas, including four sleep comfort zones. Simply flip or rotate the mattress to the side that best suits customers’ sleep style to find the right firmness for the customers. Whether people sleep on their back, stomach, or side, or toss and turn, they'll always find the comfort zone they need for their sleep position.
To most people, the Contouring Curve design may seem like a simple "S" cut in the mattress foam layer. But in fact, it is more technical than it looks. Sweetnight uses a special cutting process to cut a whole piece of high-quality memory foam, and the length and height of the curve are carefully calculated and strictly tested. This is to ensure that when foam layers with different properties and hardnesses are combined, they can interact with each other to provide the comfort and support required for different hardnesses, as well as an adjustable hardness range that perfectly conforms to customers’ every curve.
High-quality materials
Made with high-density foam, soft and supportive, the mattress features a scientifically balanced combination of softness and firmness for a soft and supportive sleep experience. It conforms to customers’ bodies as they lie down, providing strong lumbar support and spine protection. It is Oeko-Tex certified for safety and is odorless.
In terms of coils, the mattress uses more durable 6-coil thickened special silent coils, which have stronger load-bearing and rebound capabilities, provide more obvious spine protection, and are designed with zones to provide zoned support for different body parts, with stronger lumbar support to effectively protect customers’ spinal health.
Fiberglass free
Fiberglass has recently been gaining attention, as it was often added to many low-cost mattresses in the past. Studies have shown that certain types of fiberglass may be carcinogenic and pose serious health threats to humans. fiberglass's fine fibers can easily penetrate the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract, causing itching, stinging, allergies, and other symptoms. Long-term exposure can also lead to skin damage and lung diseases. Since 2021, all Sweetnight’s mattress products have been free of fiberglass components, eliminating potential health hazards and ensuring consumers' restful sleep.
Sweetnight offers a variety of features, including:
100-Day Sleep Trial
Choosing the right mattress is an important decision. It affects not only people's sleep quality but also their overall health and well-being.
Therefore, Sweetnight offers a 100-day sleep trial, giving customers ample time to fully experience the mattress's comfort and support, ensuring they find the perfect sleep companion.
Why 100 days?
30 days is simply not enough.
Studies have shown that it takes at least 30 days for the human body to fully adapt to a new mattress. With 100 days, the customers can experience the mattress's performance across different seasons and body conditions. They can freely experience the mattress's softness, support, breathability, and other aspects, feeling the comfortable sleep it brings them every night and gaining a more comprehensive understanding of whether it is right for them.
Sweetnight is confident in our products.
Sweetnight mattresses are designed to provide a superior sleep experience.
Choose with peace of mind, and return with ease.
The 100-Day Sleep Trial includes a hassle-free return process with a full refund for customers who are not satisfied during the trial period.
10-Year Warranty Service
Sweetnight mattresses are backed by a comprehensive 10-year Warranty that guarantees repairs or replacements for any quality issues arising within ten years of purchase.
Designed for long-lasting comfort and support, Sweetnight mattresses cater to a wide range of sleepers. The company manufactures mattresses using high-grade materials that undergo a comprehensive quality testing process to verify durability and comfort.
Sweetnight, a brand dedicated to providing everyone with all-scenario sleep solutions.
Official website：https://www.sweetnight.com/
