Oceanic Focus Statement on the 2024 Our Ocean Conference
Oceanic Focus welcomes the progress made at this year's "Our Ocean Conference" and the ongoing commitment of its participants to continuing and increasing collective efforts to protect our oceans.
The annual event, which took place in Athens from 15th to 17th April, saw delegates from governments, businesses, and civil society groups from 119 countries come together for the ninth time since its inception in 2014 to discuss actions to protect the oceans and marine ecosystems from the numerous dangers facing it today.
To this end, the event’s agenda was focused on the six following “Areas of Action” - Marine Protected Areas; Sustainable Blue Economies; Climate Change; Maritime Security; Sustainable Fisheries; Marine Pollution The conference also focused on four areas highlighted by Greece: green shipping, sustainable tourism in coastal areas, reduction of marine plastic pollution and green transition in the Mediterranean. As the host of the conference, Greece reaffirmed its commitment to transitioning to a “blue economy” to center its ambitions for economic growth around social cohesion and sustainability while focusing on environmental challenges such as biodiversity loss, marine pollution and unsustainable fishing.
The Our Ocean Conference plays a critical role in bringing together various actors from around the world to work towards the common cause of protecting the health of our oceans. By bringing together governments, businesses, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs), it lays the groundwork for collaboration towards tackling pressing issues such as marine pollution and the impact of climate change on marine environments. The annual event provides an important platform to effect material change through financial commitments, legislation and innovation, in order to overcome the challenges facing the world’s ocean today, and to create a safer and more sustainable future.
Paul Clay, Founder of Oceanic Focus, had the following remarks on the event: "Now, more than ever, it is crucial that we unite in our efforts to protect our oceans and ensure their sustainability for future generations," "The outcomes of the 2024 Our Ocean Conference demonstrate the power of collaboration and innovation in advancing ocean conservation efforts worldwide."
Oceanic Focus is therefore encouraged to see the success of the latest conference, with participants making a further 469 commitments, comprising an estimated investment worth more than $11 billion towards protecting and improving the conditions of our oceans, with the overall objective of creating a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future for our planet.
