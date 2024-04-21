Ibogaine By David Dardashti claims improved treatment efficacy due to electromagnetic waves

MIAMI, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a leader in the field of ibogaine therapy, is introducing a more effective and efficient way to enhance work performance with the help of quantum electrodynamics.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti is utilizing electromagnetism and quantum electrodynamics to enhance the power of ibogaine treatment for those seeking to increase their work performance. The electromagnetic waves generated from the earth are believed to converge during particular times associated with the signs of the zodiac. As the earth orbits the sun and passes through certain sign alignments, the electromagnetism from the environment increases, providing a stronger therapeutic effect with ibogaine.

“The effects of ibogaine treatments become vastly more powerful when the electromagnetic waves associated with signs such as Taurus are present,” says David Dardashti, the company’s founder. “Those seeking improved work performance often seek ibogaine therapy, which is effective in relieving anxiety, depression, and other ailments associated with work-related stress,” he adds.

The company has also shifted its focus to quantum electrodynamics as a result of its ability to pinpoint the most effective treatments at various times. This can help patients get the most out of ibogaine therapy, and thus make quicker progress towards a more productive work lifestyle.

“The timing of ibogaine treatments can be made even more effective with the help of quantum electrodynamics,” claims Dardashti. “We believe that quantum electrodynamics can help people get relief from work-related stress more quickly, allowing them to be more productive and successful.”

The company also recommends maintaining a proper structure for optimal results. "Having a routine and sticking to it is often the best way to remain productive and avoid feeling overwhelmed," says Dardashti.

Finally, ibogaine treatments during certain astronomical cycles, such as a full moon, are also believed to be more effective. The increased energy and electromagnetic waves from the heavens are thought to be beneficial, offering a more balanced ibogaine treatment experience.

Ibogaine By David Dardashti utilizes electromagnetism, quantum electrodynamics, and astronomical cycles to create an optimized and effective ibogaine treatment experience to increase work productivity.

