Lyrin McKibben Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring Political Science Educator’s Passion for Quantitative Analysis and Collaboration Help Uncover and Understand Key Humanitarian Issues
I would love to be able to share my knowledge and passion for the world and how it can be improved with better informed young adults who vote, work and possibly attend a higher education institution.”ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Lyrin McKibben a LEGACY scholarship.
— Lyrin McKibben
Lyrin is finishing up her senior year at Ohio State University, majoring in Political Science with a minor in Spanish. “We love how Lyrin thinks,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2TEAM. “Through her work in the social sciences, Lyrin blends qualitative and quantitative analysis to better understand the world around her and help others do the same. In today’s world, we find this a noble pursuit, indeed.”
Lyrin didn’t always see herself majoring in Political Science. In high school, topics in government and history did not pique her interest. However, she did have the strong desire to share her knowledge with others with the hope that young adults like her could make a difference in the world through informed decision making. Now, as a college student who has seen how the topics of history and government interconnect with many of today’s world and domestic issues, Lyrin endeavors to one day be a teacher who inspires her students to think about the world around them and their place in it. “I would love to be able to share my knowledge and passion for the world and how it can be improved with better informed young adults who vote, work, and possibly attend a higher education institution,” said Lyrin.
Others describe Lyrin as a hard-working and driven person. As a child, she dealt with a series of serious health issues and found the strength to persist through her own tenacity and the unwavering support of her family.
A Dean’s List student (each semester), Lyrin has enjoyed her years at Ohio State. One of her most rewarding college experiences was working alongside Dr. Erin Lin to conduct research funded by the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. The study was designed to better understand how unexploded ordnance from the Vietnam War has affected rural villages in Cambodia. Lyrin was selected from a group of 60+ candidates to travel to Cambodia to participate in this research opportunity. Specifically, she researched how explosive weapons (like bombs and grenades) have yet to implode decades later, and how that absent detonation is affecting the individuals who live nearby. Lyrin and her professor worked alongside local village leaders, professional deminers, and other global organizations to accomplish the research.
Her longtime interest in STEAM helped her contribute to the research initiative. “I was able to put my education and background in multiple mathematical programs and applications, from statistics to graph analysis, to good use,” said Lyrin “Quantitative data is just as important as qualitative data, helping to accurately identify, describe, and showcase our research results.”
In the future, Lyrin plans to continue on to graduate school and explore different parts of the country. Ultimately, she intends to pursue a career in education, inspiring high school students in history- and government-related studies.
About Aspire2STEAM
Help us fund more scholarships for students like Lyrin!
Established in 2018, Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today.
Donate now. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Aspire2STEAM
+1 630-253-8861
Cheryl@Aspire2STEAM.org
Meet Lyrin McKibben, Aspire2STEAM Scholarship Awardee