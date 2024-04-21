Attorney General James Urges U.S. Senate to Confirm Adeel Mangi to Federal Appeals Bench

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James and a coalition of 11 attorneys general today urged the U.S. Senate to confirm President Biden’s judicial nominee Adeel Mangi to a seat on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Mangi has broad support from legal and law enforcement communities and has decades of experience as a litigator, earning him the highest rating for a judicial nominee by the American Bar Association for his integrity, judicial temperament, and competence. If confirmed, Mangi would be the first Muslim American to sit on a federal appeals court.

“Adeel Mangi is an experienced litigator, knowledgeable jurist, and strong defender of justice who would administer the rule of law equally and fairly,” said Attorney General James. “Attacks against Mangi to derail his nomination have been Islamophobic, offensive, and misguided. Our justice system should reflect the rich diversity of our nation. I am proud to stand with my colleagues today to denounce the hateful attacks against Mangi’s nomination and to call for his confirmation.”

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Attorney General James and the coalition note that despite Mangi’s many qualifications, he is currently subject to an orchestrated campaign of anti-Muslim bias that includes dangerous claims that he is antisemitic and anti-law enforcement. The letter argues that at a time of rising hate against Muslim Americans, unfounded attacks such as those against Mangi are unacceptable and should be rejected outright.

Attorney General James and the coalition conclude their letter to Senate leadership by writing that Mangi possesses the fair-mindedness, commitment to equal justice for all, and temperament befitting of a federal judge. They urge senators to be on the right side of history.

Joining Attorney General James in sending today’s letter are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.