PHILIPPINES, April 21 - Press Release

April 21, 2024 Robin to Probe Possible Violation of Press Freedom with SMNI's Continued Indefinite Suspension Is the continued indefinite suspension of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI) a violation of press freedom? On this note, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla filed a Senate resolution where he pushed for a Senate investigation on the matter, in aid of legislation. "The imposition of baseless suspension orders on SMNI not only constitutes a denial of due process but also an erosion of press freedom," Padilla said in Senate Resolution 1000, which directs the Committee on Public Information and Mass Media - which he chairs - to conduct the inquiry. Padilla also stressed the right of the people to public information "should not be unduly curtailed" because access to information on matters of public concern and of "general interest" can help people in democratic decision-making "by giving them a better perspective of vital issues confronting our society." In his resolution, Padilla pointed out the Supreme Court (Chavez vs Gonzales, 2008) declared that freedom of the press is "crucial and so inextricably woven into the right to free speech and free expression, that any attempt to restrict it must be met with an examination so critical that only a danger that is clear and present world would be allowed to curtail it." He pointed out the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), which suspended SMNI's operations since end-2023 and issued an indefinite suspension against it last January, failed to indicate why it needed to do so - "much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests." Robin, Iimbestigahan Kung Paglabag sa Press Freedom ang Patuloy na Suspensyon ng SMNI Maituturing bang paglabag sa kalayaan sa pamamahayag ang patuloy na suspensyon sa operasyon ng Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI)? Ito ang tanong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla na naghain ng Senate Resolution 1000, kung saan isinulong niya ang imbestigasyon sa isyu, "in aid of legislation." "The imposition of baseless suspension orders on SMNI not only constitutes a denial of due process but also an erosion of press freedom," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon, kung saan hahawak sa pagdinig ang Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na kanyang pinamumunuan. Dagdag ni Padilla, hindi maaaring labagin ang karapatan ng taumbayan sa pampublikong impormasyon na kailangan para makagawa ng mabuting desisyon ang taumbayan. Sa kanyang resolusyon, iginiit ni Padilla na ipinunto ng Korte Suprema mismo, sa Chavez vs Gonzales (2008), na ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag ay "crucial and so inextricably woven into the right to free speech and free expression, that any attempt to restrict it must be met with an examination so critical that only a danger that is clear and present world would be allowed to curtail it." Aniya, wala pa ring malinaw na paliwanag mula sa National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) - na nagsuspindi sa operasyon ng SMNI mula pang katapusan ng 2023 at nag-isyu ng indefinite suspension sa SMNI nitong Enero - kung bakit kailangan nitong gawin ito, "much more express how this is necessary to avoid serious and irreparable damage or inconvenience to the public or to private interests."