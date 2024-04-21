Business Awards UK 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards: Honouring Pioneers in Digital Defence
Business Awards UK reveals winners and finalists of the 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards, applauding innovation and excellence in safeguarding businesses against digital threats.
HALIFAX, April 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists of the 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards, celebrating outstanding achievements and innovations in cybersecurity that protect and empower businesses and public sectors in an increasingly complex digital landscape. This year's awards recognise those who have significantly advanced cybersecurity measures, ensuring robust defence systems and promoting a culture of safety and resilience.
Business Awards UK 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Winners
- Netacea - Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024, Threat Detection and Response Excellence
- ISMS.online - Best International Cybersecurity Service
- G6S Security Limited - Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution
- Censornet - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Hornetsecurity - Cloud Security Pioneer
- Keepit - Best Cybersecurity Backup Service
- Net Primates Ltd - Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution
- ThreatAware - Best Cybersecurity Innovation
- TechForce Cyber - Best Client Support – Cybersecurity
- Aspire IT Services Ltd - Best Cyber Resilience Strategy
- Benefex Ltd - Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
- Evalian - Best Cybersecurity Training
- Shobitha Shivakumar, IBM - Rising Star Award
- Panoptic Cyber Ltd - Data Privacy Protector
Business Awards UK 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards Finalists
- Censornet - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction, Cloud Security Pioneer
- TechForce Cyber - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Netacea - Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Hornetsecurity - Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024
- Socura - Best Cybersecurity Innovation, Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution
- G6S Security Limited - Best Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign, Best Zero Trust Solution or IoT Solution
- Keepit - Cloud Security Pioneer
- Socura - Best Public Sector Cybersecurity Solution
- Aspire IT Services Ltd - Best Cybersecurity Training
- Benefex Ltd - Best Cybersecurity Training
- Evalian - Best Cyber Resilience Strategy
- cysmo Cyber Risk GmbH - Best International Cybersecurity Service, Rising Star Award
- Fractal.ai - Data Privacy Protector
- North Infosec Testing Ltd - Best International Cybersecurity Service, Cybersecurity Company of the Year 2024
- Intuit - Best Client Support – Cybersecurity, Rising Star Award
- Akshay Chandrasekaran, Intuit - Rising Star Award
Driving Future-Ready Cybersecurity Initiatives
The 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards spotlight the critical importance of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that not only respond to threats but proactively shape security protocols and infrastructure. This year’s winners have excelled in creating innovative security measures that are essential in the current climate of digital threats, from cloud security to zero trust architectures.
Their achievements exemplify the pinnacle of commitment to advancing cybersecurity, ensuring that businesses not only survive but thrive in the face of adversities. By implementing comprehensive strategies and fostering an organisational culture attuned to cybersecurity awareness and best practices, these leaders are setting new benchmarks for the industry.
As we continue to witness a dynamic shift in the cybersecurity landscape, the contributions of these professionals and organisations play a pivotal role in steering the future of digital security. The Business Awards UK celebrates this ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, urging a sustained dedication to developing robust and adaptive security environments.
To learn more about the 2024 Cybersecurity and Resilience Awards and the innovative contributions of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.
Company Details:
Organization: Business Awards UK
Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director
Email: mark@business-awards.uk
Website: https://business-awards.uk
Contact Number: +441422 771042
Country: United Kingdom
City: HALIFAX
