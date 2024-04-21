Acting President expresses gratitude to contributors to Điện Biên Phủ Victory

VIETNAM, April 21 - ĐIỆN BIÊN — Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on April 21 offered incense at the Điện Biên Phủ Battlefield Martyrs' Temple and the A1-Điện Biên Martyrs Cemetery and visited veterans who contributed to Điện Biên Phủ Victory 70 years ago.

Xuân and her encourage visited and gave gifts to veteran Nguyễn Hữu Chấp, 93, residing in Him Lam ward, and veteran Nguyễn Viết Diem, 94, in Thanh Bình ward, Điện Biên Phủ city.

She expressed her respect for and gratitude to the great contributions and sacrifices of Điện Biên soldiers to the great Điện Biên Phủ Victory.

She wished the veterans good health and hoped that they will continue to be good examples for their children and grandchildren to follow.

With the good traditions of "Uncle Hồ's soldiers" and the spirit of "Điện Biên soldiers", they will continue to contribute to the socio-economic development of their homeland, she said.

Xuân acknowledged, appreciated, and called on local Party committees and authorities to continue to better implement the policies supporting the poor and revolution contributors, especially on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Victory.

The same day, the Acting President visited the Điện Biên Phủ Historical Victory Museum. — VNS