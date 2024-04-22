Legalese Decoder Launches Grant Program to Help Non-Profits Overcome Legal Jargon Barriers
Registered non-profits and charities can now apply for a grant to get free yearly access (valued at $1800) to the powerful Legalese Decoder Business plan.
We understand that legal complexities can be a significant barrier for non-profits, often hindering their ability to make informed decisions and allocate resources effectively”VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legalese Decoder, the innovative AI-powered platform that translates complex legal language into plain English, today announced the launch of a new grant program aimed at providing non-profit organizations and charities with free access to its top-tier Business plan, valued at $1,800 per year.
— William Theos
The grant program underscores Legalese Decoder's commitment to making legal communication more accessible and inclusive across all sectors. By offering complimentary access to its powerful suite of features, the company aims to empower non-profits and charities with the tools they need to navigate legal complexities without incurring significant costs.
"Legal jargon has long been a barrier for many organizations, particularly those operating in the non-profit space with limited resources," said William Theos, founder and CEO of Legalese Decoder. "We believe that clear and understandable legal communication should be a right, not a privilege. This grant program is our way of supporting the invaluable work of non-profits and charities by removing language obstacles that can impede their progress."
The Legalese Decoder Business plan offers a comprehensive range of features designed to simplify and clarify legal terminology. With a 1,000,000-word decoding limit, the ability to process up to 2,000 pages, and a maximum capacity of 8,000,000 characters, the plan provides ample resources for non-profits to navigate even the most complex legal documents with ease.
Additionally, the Business plan includes access to a legal "non-advisor" feature that can answer questions related to legal terminology, as well as an advanced contract analyzer that assesses risks, fairness, and potential anomalies within contracts.
To be eligible for the grant, non-profit organizations and charities must meet certain criteria, including being legally registered for at least one year, having an active community or social initiative, and committing to providing usage feedback to Legalese Decoder.
Non-profit organizations and charities interested in applying for the Legalese Decoder grant program can visit https://legalesedecoder.com/legalese-decoder-grants-free-1800-access-for-non-profits-charities/ for more information and to submit their applications.
About Legalese Decoder:
Legalese Decoder is an AI-powered platform that simplifies complex legal language, making it accessible to individuals and organizations across various industries. With cutting-edge natural language processing technology, Legalese Decoder translates legal jargon into plain English, empowering users to understand legal documents, contracts, and policies without the need for expensive legal consultations.
For more information, please visit https://legalesedecoder.com/.
