Join the heroes of the deserts and highlands

If you are a municipality, outdoor advertiser, or transportation company, you can promote camelids and build a greater understanding of the benefits they offer. Use the poster, banner or promo video on billboards or screens on street corners, shopping centres, buses or trams, in city subways, cinemas, airports and more.
Contact us if you have special requirements and we will be happy to help.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.