Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) Initiates Fifth Round of Treated Water Release from Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) announced on Friday, April 19, 2024, the commencement of the fifth round of treated water release from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant into the sea – the first release of fiscal year 2024, starting April 1st, marking another step in the safe decommissioning process.

This release, following safety measures and close monitoring implemented by TEPCO and the Japanese government, in alignment with international safety standards, is part of a comprehensive plan aimed at managing the contaminated water accumulated at the Fukushima Daiichi since the devastating earthquake-triggered tsunami that resulted in a nuclear accident.

In fiscal year 2023, TEPCO successfully executed four rounds of the release program, totaling approximately 31,200 tons of treated water. The company plans to discharge a total of 54,600 tons in seven rounds during fiscal year 2024.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Task Force, comprising experts from 11 countries, has conducted thorough safety reviews of Japan's water discharge plan. Their latest observations, issued in January, confirm that the discharge process adheres to international safety standards, with negligible radiological impact on both the environment and human health.

Furthermore, the IAEA affirms the robustness of Japan's regulatory infrastructure and the accuracy of TEPCO's monitoring and measurement capabilities. Recent reports from the IAEA underscore the scientific validity and reliability of the treated water release, providing confidence in the safety of the ongoing decommissioning efforts.

By publishing the recent analysis result of the ALPS treated water in the measurement/confirmation facility tank group C - which will be the first discharge in FY2024 - TEPCO remains committed to a sustainable resolution to the Fukushima Daiichi incident.

