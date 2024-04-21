Sparkle Office Cleaning Services Melbourne offers half of charge for the first first month to all new customers
Sparkle Office Cleaning Services, a commercial cleaning company providing in Melbourne and Reservoir top-notch cleaning services.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By highly effective cleaning techniques and non-toxic cleaning products, organizations can get to have their facilities and spaces tidied up most professionally. Delivering services as this are professional cleaning companies, and in Melbourne, Sparkle Office Cleaning Services offers a variety of cleaning services for different types of commercial buildings. The cleaning company provides cost-effective cleaning services for commercial spaces such as offices, educational institutions, salons, warehouses, retail stores, restaurants, gyms, healthcare facilities, laboratories, and so forth. Their areas of expertise include office cleaning, carpet cleaning, commercial janitorial services, disinfecting services, move-out cleaning, and many more.
Responding to a query, Sparkle Office Cleaning Services’ spokesperson commented, “Health and safety guidelines are a very vital part of our operations, and we ensure our highly trained contract cleaning staff do their jobs applying the most recent guidelines. Just as commercial buildings have their own nuances, we recognize that their cleaning needs would also be different, hence, we provide every one of our clients with customized services that meet their various needs. With our certified team of cleaners who are well-experienced at dealing with all kinds of stain and dirt, we can assure you that dirty floors or dusty furniture will be left sparkling!”
The experience and skill of Sparkle Office Cleaning Services’ staff make them distinct in the industry where they serve. The company itself ensures to scrutinize and train its staff members thoroughly before setting them off to handle cleaning projects. On Google, they have a rating of 5.0/5 star from their customer reviews, and from Mondays to Fridays, except weekends, they have their office open between 8:00 am to 5:30 pm. Therefore, customers and clients who are interested in quality office cleaning in Melbourne can reach out to Sparkle Office Cleaning Services.
The spokesperson further added, “We employ the most effective cleaning solutions to get rid of stubborn stains, as well as bacteria hanging around surfaces. Our commercial cleaning Melbourne services involve dusting doors, windows & desks, cleaning floors, and all other objects that accumulate dirt and grime. We always ensure to implement ecological cleaning chemicals to maintain both the cleanliness and sanitariness of your facility. You should also know that our disinfection services do not involve the use of substances that are health hazards, or can damage surfaces, as we only use non-toxic chemicals”.
As a professional cleaning company dedicated to providing quality commercial office cleaning in reservoir, Sparkle Office Cleaning Services, makes use of top cleaning equipment and techniques in their operations. The company also allows its clients to fix appointments with them based on whatever period they find convenient.
About Sparkle Office Cleaning Services:
Julia Kotch
Sparkle Cleaning Services
info@sparkleoffice.com.au