Enhancing Bread Quality: Exploring the Global Bread Improvers Market

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Global Bread Improvers Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global Bread Improvers market size was valued at $907.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.20% from 2019 to 2026.

Bread improvers are a combination of baking ingredients that activate gluten and help produce gas, which improves the process of dough kneading. It simplifies the production process by enabling bakers to prepare quality, standardized end products.

Bakery products are an essential part of most consumer diets, with practically every household purchasing them. The demand for natural bakery products that contain ingredients such as fiber and whole grains has been increasing considerably. This consumption trend is anticipated to have a positive impact on the bread-improvement market. Bakers are constantly trying to achieve high-quality products with a shorter baking time. The addition of bread improvers enables them to achieve their target outcomes in the stipulated time period, and hence they are widely being used by bakery goods manufacturers.

The bread segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest market share during the forecast period. Bread is the most extensively consumed food in the world. It is the staple food in most European countries, owing to its high consumption rate. Furthermore, bread improvers simplify production and enable bakers to prepare quality, standardized end products. They help to increase yield, smooth out the dough quickly, and enhance extensibility. They fundamentally enhance the production process and are hence highly demanded by bakery product manufacturers, which creates lucrative opportunities for Bread Improvers producers.

However, stringent government regulations associated with bakery additives and products in several countries hamper the growth of the bread improver market.

The global Bread Improvers market analysis is carried out on the basis of form, type, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is divided into powder, liquid, and paste. The type segment is classified into organic and inorganic. Among these, the inorganic bread improvers segment leads the market with the maximum share in terms of revenue. However, the organic bread improvers segment is expected to experience high demand in the market during the forecast period. By application, the market is categorized into bread, cakes, viennoiserie, and others. The consumption of bread is highest among all the segments due to soaring demand from the bakery industry as well as consumers, and hence it holds the largest market share for the year 2018. However, the viennoiserie segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. Region-wise, the bread improver market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key findings of the study

Depending on form, the powder segment accounted for the highest Bread Improvers market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

On the basis of type, the inorganic segment accounted for about 85% of the market share in 2018. However, the organic bread improvers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period.

By application, the bread segment accounted for about 72% of the market share in 2018. However, the viennoiserie segment is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 7.4% during the Bread Improvers market forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 21% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The key players in the global bread improvement industry include:

Agropur Dairy Cooperative

Associated British Foods

Royal DSM N.V.

Lesaffre

Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd.

Bakels Sweden

Oy Karl Fazer Ab.

Corbion N.V.

Puratos

Laucke Flour Mills.

