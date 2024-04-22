Tools4Boards wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024!

Tools4Boards Rolling Pin iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 Tools4Boards logo iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 logo

Tools4Boards wins this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Rolling Pin, won in the product discipline, Tools category.

As a brand our focus is creating products that entice through good design and bold, disruptive innovation. Our team is thrilled and honored Rolling Pin has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD” — Rick Weissenborn

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools4Boards wins this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Rolling Pin, won in the product discipline, Industry/ Tools category. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. Rolling Pin won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. The competition was intense: a record 10,800 entries were submitted from 72 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Rolling Pin manufactured by Tools4Boards and designed by Sally Diener allows anyone to sharpen ski and snowboard edges for improved edge grip, stability, and overall control on the slopes. Until now sharpening with a file guide using a fixed stone has been inaccurate as wear is localized forming grooves in the abrasive surface that round the cutting edge. Electric grinders (routers) employ circular grinding that also inherently slightly rounds the cutting edge. Rolling Pin combines circular grinding to prevent localized wear and better flatten the edge, with linear grinding to remove any burrs and the slight edge rounding caused by circular grinding to achieve the smoothest, sharpest edge.

Uwe Cremering, CEO of iF Design, is delighted: "This year's iF DESIGN AWARD is once again a reflection of how the design world is currently developing and also which topics are topical in society”.

Rick Weissenborn of Tools4Boards added “As a brand our focus is creating products that entice through good design and bold, disruptive innovation. Our team is thrilled and honored Rolling Pin has been awarded the iF DESIGN AWARD and recognized for this".

More information about Rolling Pin can be found in the “Winners & iF Ranking” section on https://ifdesign.com/en/winner-ranking/project/rolling-pin/612277

About Tools4Boards

Tools4Boards designs and manufactures innovative ski and snowboard tools crafted from the finest materials with relentless attention to detail, developed and produced to the most exacting standards in order to make skis and snowboards perform better. For more information, visit www.tools4boards.com.

About Sally Diener

Sally Diener is an industrial design consultant for Open Design LLC based in Bend, Oregon partnering with teams to deliver fresh thinking and award-winning products for passionate audiences. For more information, visit www.opendesign.agency.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for excellent design. The iF Design brand is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are featured on ifdesign.com.

Media Contact: Rick Weissenborn, Tools4Boards +1 (403) 243-5441, rick@tools4boards.com

How to use Tools4Boards Rolling Pin