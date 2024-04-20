Hà Nam, China's Nanning city look to enhance cooperation

VIETNAM, April 20 -

HÀ NAM — Nong Shengwen, standing member of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Secretary of the Nanning city Party Committee, led a delegation on a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on April 20.

Secretary of the Hà Nam provincial Party Committee Lê Thị Thúy briefed the guests on the local potential, strengths, and notable achievements in socio-economic development, adding the province has invested in constructing 12 industrial parks and 14 industrial clusters with modern and concerted infrastructure, noting that Ha Nam is striving to complete procedures for establish the Hà Nam High-Tech Park with an area of over 660 ha to attract investment.

With a favourable investment environment, Hà Nam has become an attractive destination for many domestic and foreign investors, including 46 projects from Chinese investors with a total registered capital of over US$414 million, she said.

Highlighting the longstanding friendship and important trade partnership between Việt Nam and China, Thúy expressed her hope that the two sides will further strengthen investment pomotion activities, exchanges, and people-to-people diplomacy to lay a foundation for building long-term cooperation between the two localities, thus strengthening and deepening the friendship and Vietnam-China cooperation.

Hà Nam will create the most favourable conditions for investment activities of Nanning's enterprises, and always accompanies and promptly resolves any difficulty and obstacle facing them during their operations in the loality, she affirmed.

For his part, the Chinese official showed his impression at the potential, strengths, and rapid development of Hà Nam, which has emerged as a leading industrial production centre in Việt Nam. He said he hopes that in the future, Nanning and Hà Nam will establish bilateral cooperation in various fields such as industry, agriculture, transportation, logistics, education, science and technology, health care, culture, and tourism.

Nong invited leaders of Hà Nam to attend the China-ASEAN Expo and a exchange conference between provinces and cities in the Nanning - Hanoi economic corridor in September to enhance understanding and cooperation, and to contribute to the longstanding friendship between the two countries and the two localities in particular.

The two sides discussed various issues related to industrial economy, logistics, attracting investment in energy, health care, agricultural production, trade development cooperation, and tourism between Nanning and Hà Nam.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Hà Nam province Trương Quốc Huy emphasised that Hà Nam always considers investment cooperation as an extremely important task to promote socio-economic development, and the locality always welcomes and commits to creating the most favourable conditions for businesses from Nanning in particular, and China in general, to invest in the province.

At the working session, Vice Chairman of the Hà Nam provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Anh Chúc, and Deputy Mayor of Nanning City Fan Xiaomin signed a Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening economic and trade exchanges, and connectivity. Specifically, the two sides agreed to organise learning and exchange activities among local authorities in the fields of industrial and industrial park development, bilateral trade, urban services, infrastructure, and clean energy through online meetings and reciprocal visits. They also pledged to support each other's enterprises to participate in their respective trade fair and exhibition activities, and Nanning will offer support and favourable conditions for Ha Nam's enterprises to participate in activities related to the China-ASEAN Expo. — VNS

Earlier, the Chinese delegation visited Dong Van IV Industrial Park./.