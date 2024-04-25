The New York Women’s Foundation 2024 Celebrating Women® Breakfast To Honor Leading Change-Makers
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Year’s New York Women's Foundation Celebrating Women® Breakfast awards will honor Fondation CHANEL, a foundation committed to creating a world where women and girls are free to shape their own destiny, with the Vision Award. Alongside Fondation CHANEL, The New York Women's Foundation will be honoring Andrea Arroyo, an award-winning Mexican-born artist, Cynthia Nixon, Emmy and Tony award winning actress, activist, and theater director, New York Liberty, an original WNBA team who embraces its role to elevate and embrace women while building community, S. Mona Sinha, Global Executive Director of Equality Now, and Toshi Reagon, a singer song-writer who knows the power of song to unite and mobilize people for justice.
New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo
Fondation Chanel Logo
The New York Women’s Foundation’s signature event will be held on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 at the New York Marriott Marquis, paying tribute to these extraordinary honorees and The Foundation’s grantee partners who are advancing innovative and bold solutions to create an equitable and just future for women and families in the New York City metro area and beyond.
The Celebrating Women® Breakfast awards are presented to a woman, group, or organization whose achievements have created a positive impact and influenced the lives of and women and girls everywhere. Prominent past honorees of the Celebrating Women® Breakfast include Hillary Rodham Clinton (Century Award Honoree), Cyndi Lauper (Vision Award Honoree), Tarana Burke, Christiane Amanpour, Ana María Archila, Whoopi Goldberg, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Gloria Steinem, Queen Latifah and Dolores Huerta (Century Award Honoree).
Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.
ABOUT THE HONOREES:
• Fondation CHANEL, a global corporate foundation committed to creating a more inclusive, equal world for women and girls. It works in close partnership with organisations supporting women and girls all over the world, providing multi-year grants and support driven by local expertise.
• Andrea Arroyo, an award-winning Mexican-born artist whose work has been exhibited extensively in various museums around the world. Some of her work is on permanent display in the New York City subway system and various museums. An art activist, her award-winning project “Unnatural Election, Artists Respond to the US Presidential Election”, brought together over 400 international artists.
• Cynthia Ellen Nixon, an Emmy and Tony award winning American actress, activist, and theater director, best known for her portrayal of Miranda Hobbes in the HBO series Sex and the City and her performance in Rabbit Hole. Nixon has been an advocate for LGBT rights in the United States and has received the Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign in 2018.
• New York Liberty, New York’s professional women’s basketball team with a social responsibility platform centered on growing youth basketball, embracing young girls and women, championing unity, advocating for underserved populations, and promoting Pride alongside the LGBTQ+ community.
• S. Mona Sinha, Global Executive Director of Equality Now, a global organization that campaigns for legal and systemic change to address violence and discrimination against women and girls. She has been described as “a powerful force who brings women and the world together.”
• Toshi Reagon, a multi-talented and versatile singer, composer, musician, with a profound ear for sonic Americana and the ability to use song as a means to unite and mobilize people for positive change.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 | 8:00AM to 10:00AM
Press Check-In 6:45AM
Step & Repeat / Arrivals 7:00AM - 7:30AM
Breakfast & Program 8:00AM (prompt)
Post-Event Reception 9:30AM
WHERE: The New York Marriott Marquis
1535 Broadway (7th Avenue & 45th Street), New York City
About The New York Women’s Foundation:
The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.
To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org
I: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn
PRESS CONTACT (The New York Women’s Foundation):
Norah Lawlor | Lawlor Media Group | www.lawlormediagroup.com
Norah@lawlormediagroup.com | Tel: (212) 967-6900
I: @lawlormedia | F: LawlorMediaGroup | X / T: @LawlorMedia
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram