NYC Second Chance Rescue Hosts 4th Annual Rescue Ball Gala
Melissa Gorga, Dylan Lauren, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Lisa Blanco (Photo Credit: PMC / Sylvain Gaboury)
Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs and Wayne Schumer Honored at Sony Hall Celebrity-packed Fundraiser for Animal WelfareNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC Second Chance Rescue held their 4th annual Rescue Ball Gala, at Sony Hall in New York City. The Rescue Ball is the Charity’s largest Life-Saving event of the year. The Gala honored, Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, and Wayne Schumer, with the “Angel & Hero Award” for their dedication to animal welfare.
Tony and Grammy Award-nominated actress and Singer, Orfeh hosted the evening with special guest Mike Woods from Fox5 NY. Comedian Joe Gatto acted as auctioneer with entertainment by DJ GEO ROC and Just Call Me Snow.
NYC Second Chance Rescue raised critical funds to help continue its mission of providing Second Chances to critically ill, injured and abused animals. The entire event was sponsored, and each ticket purchased, and auction item sold went directly to the cause. This life-saving event will surely provide second chances for those waiting for help.
Notable attendees included: Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, Wayne Schumer, Orfeh, Mike Woods, Joe Gatto, Bessy Gatto, DJ GEO ROC, Just Call Me Snow, Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, Don Lemon, Tim Malone, Dylan Lauren, Richie Romero, Jennifer Brooks, Kate McEntee, Lisa Blanco, Marcy Warren, Lisa Rose, Dr Tomas Infernuso, Shouka Amirsolimani, AB Jabban, Honey Jabban, Jeffrey Goodman and Bill Georges.
Thank you to Top Dog Sponsor: Carriage House Motor Cars and Hampton Jollys.
Thank you to Champion Sponsors: Sky Construction Management, Douglas Elliman, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Animal Surgical Center Active International, WJFNY Real Estate, TD Bank and Sony Hall.
Thank you to Partners: Hamptons Hospitality and Blooming Today
About NYC Second Chance Rescue:
NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 2009. With the help of our community of donors and supporters, we have saved over 15,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The Charity concentrate our efforts on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical life-saving care. These two criteria make up most of the euthanasias in the United States.
NYC Second Chance Rescue offer comprehensive medical care and safe havens for pets through fostering and our shelter, regardless of age, size, breed, or medical needs. Special emphasis is placed on pit bulls, seniors, and hospice patients. The charity supports the community by providing free food and essential medical assistance for struggling families to prevent pet surrender due to financial difficulties. These initiatives aim to keep families united and pets out of shelters. I: @nycscr | F: @nycsecondchancerescuedogs
