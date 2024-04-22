The New York Women’s Foundation Hosts An Evening at Argent
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) held ‘An evening at Argent’ in New York City. The reception was an informal gathering to elevate and celebrate the work of NYWF and its grantee partners ahead of the signature Celebrating Women® Breakfast Event to be held on Wednesday, May 8th at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. The Celebrating Women® Breakfast pays tribute to extraordinary honorees and grantee partners who are advancing innovative and bold solutions for gender, economic and racial justice.
Notable Attendees included: Ana L. Oliveira, Anne Delaney, Victoria Chu Pao, Teresa Gonzalez, Gloria Pitagorsky, Narae Yun, Allyson Martinez, Devika Gopal Agge, Pedro Oberto, Katya Tolstova, Melissa Polo Landau, Helen Yarmak, and Dr. Christina Rahm.
About The New York Women’s Foundation:
The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.
