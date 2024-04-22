The New York Women’s Foundation Hosts An Evening at Argent

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo

Victoria Chu Pao, Allyson Martinez and NYWF President & CEO Ana L. Oliveira (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Victoria Chu Pao, Allyson Martinez and NYWF President & CEO Ana L. Oliveira (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Fashion Stylist Melissa Polo Landau (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Fashion Stylist Melissa Polo Landau (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

DRC Ventures Founder Dr. Christina Rahm (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

DRC Ventures Founder Dr. Christina Rahm (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) held ‘An evening at Argent’ in New York City. The reception was an informal gathering to elevate and celebrate the work of NYWF and its grantee partners ahead of the signature Celebrating Women® Breakfast Event to be held on Wednesday, May 8th at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. The Celebrating Women® Breakfast pays tribute to extraordinary honorees and grantee partners who are advancing innovative and bold solutions for gender, economic and racial justice.

Notable Attendees included: Ana L. Oliveira, Anne Delaney, Victoria Chu Pao, Teresa Gonzalez, Gloria Pitagorsky, Narae Yun, Allyson Martinez, Devika Gopal Agge, Pedro Oberto, Katya Tolstova, Melissa Polo Landau, Helen Yarmak, and Dr. Christina Rahm.

Please follow this link to attend the Celebrating Women® Breakfast: https://bit.ly/4d8JMP0

About The New York Women’s Foundation:
The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.

To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit
I: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

The New York Women’s Foundation Hosts An Evening at Argent

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900