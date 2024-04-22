Submit Release
Wyoming Entrepreneur Attempts to Set World Record For Most People Dressed as Butterflies For World Peace

Teresa Lawrence

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

The Grand Butterfly Gathering is my way of bringing people together for the most important cause there is - world peace. Join us and let us celebrate solidarity together.”
— Teresa Lawrence
JACKSON HOLE, WY, USA , April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur and author M Teresa Lawrence is hosting a one of a kind event in Wyoming on June 29th, 2024. The event known as the Grand Butterfly Gathering will bring people together dressed as butterflies to promote world peace. The event will be in person and virtual. Teresa's goal is to have the world's largest gathering of people dressed as butterflies to promote world peace in solidarity. The location will be at the soccer field next to downtown Jackson Hole.

M Teresa Lawrence is an author and the CEO/Founder of the Trueness Project non profit. They are a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting honesty, integrity, and authenticity in all aspects of life. She has dedicated her life to helping others and bringing different cultures together to thrive and grow.

Website: www.butterflymarch.com

#butterfly, #worldpeace, #gathering, #wyoming, #event

