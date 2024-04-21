Unveiling Mastery on the Mat and in Life: "The Newaza Mindshift" by 2004 United States Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson
Unveiling Mastery on the Mat and in Life: "The Newaza Mindshift" by 2004 United States Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson
Having Dr. Rhadi as a mentor has transformed my understanding of martial arts. 'The Newaza Mindshift' encapsulates his teachings and profound insights into Newaza."”TAMPA, FL, US, April 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned judoka and seasoned martial artist, 2004 Olympian, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson introduces his new book, "The Newaza Mindshift: How to Go Lower to Get Higher." This new book was written by Ferguson in order to provide an increased amount of understanding and readiness of Judo's ground techniques—Newaza—and applies its profound principles to achieving personal and professional success.
— Jordan Burton, III
"The Newaza Mindshift" offers more than just Judo strategies; it is a holistic approach to life, teaching readers to put the "extra" into ordinary, thereby transforming into the extraordinary. Drawing lessons from his interactions with Olympic teammate Venus Williams and other high achievers, Dr. Ferguson shares insights on taking responsibility and making impactful life changes.
The book dives into the intricate world of Judo’s ground game, presenting it as a metaphor for life's greater battles. Readers will learn foundational techniques and defensive maneuvers, coupled with philosophical insights that provide a blueprint for staying three steps ahead—both on the mat and in daily life.
What sets this book apart is its practical application of Newaza to personal growth. Each chapter imparts unique lessons on adaptability, resilience, and strategic thinking, essential for anyone looking to enhance their life and careers. The book is enriched with testimonials from champions and narratives that resonate with a broad audience, from beginners to seasoned practitioners.
Jordan Burton, a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and one of Dr. Ferguson's mentees, praises the book: "Having Dr. Rhadi as a mentor has transformed my understanding of martial arts. 'The Newaza Mindshift' encapsulates his teachings and profound insights into Newaza, offering lessons that extend far beyond the mat."
"The Newaza Mindshift" is not just a reading experience—it's an educational journey that promises to change the way you approach Judo, challenges, and life itself.
To learn more about "The Newaza Mindshift," to request a media copy, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, please contact: 813-501-2827
Rhadi Ferguson
Tampa Florida Judo
+1 561-414-1456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok
Other