Inclusive Classroom Book Study for Maine Early Care and Education Professionals (serving Birth-Grade 3)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered with Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services to offer a no-cost book study for Maine early care and education professionals (serving children birth-Grade 3) interested in creating more inclusive classrooms.

In the early childhood classroom, inclusion means that all children, regardless of their individual characteristics, have equitable access to educational opportunities and environments where they are equally safe, valued, and respected. Early care and education programs that prioritize inclusion benefit everyone, including children, teachers, parents, and communities.

This book study is one of the professional growth opportunities available at no cost to Maine early care and education professionals as part of the Maine Inclusion Initiative funded through Maine’s Preschool Development Renewal Grant. Participants in the book study will read and reflect on Inclusion Includes Us: Building Bridges and Removing Barriers in Early Childhood Classrooms (Huber, 2023). The book study will occur over a 6-week span, meeting weekly for 75 minutes. Three 6-week sessions are being offered as options (see schedule below).

This professional learning opportunity is open to all early care and education professionals from public and private preschool schools, early elementary schools, childcare centers, and family childcare providers.

Session Options

Session 1:

May 13 – June 24 (no session May 27th)

Mondays 5:45 – 7:00

Session 2:

Aug 13 – Sept 17

Tuesdays 3:45-5:00

Session 3:

October 16-Nov 20

Wednesdays 12-1

To apply to be part of one of the above book study sessions, please fill out the following form found at this link: Inclusion Book Club. Space is limited, so please complete the application by April 30, 2024. Applications will be processed, and participants will be notified by May 3rd. Books will be shipped to participants and contact hours will be provided for the time in the book study.

If you have questions or need additional information, please reach out to Nicole Madore, Maine DOE Early Childhood Specialist at Nicole.Madore@maine.gov or Renee Reilly, Maine DOE PDG Manager at Renee.A.Reilly@maine.gov.