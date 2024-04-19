ASEAN foreign ministers call for end to Myanmar violence

VIETNAM, April 19 -

KUALA LUMPUR – ASEAN foreign ministers on April 19 issued a statement calling on all parties to immediately cease violence and exercise maximum restraint in the border areas of Myanmar.

The statement expressed profound concern over the recent escalation of violence in Myanmar, particularly in the town of Myawaddy in Kayin State and in Rakhine State where thousands have lost their homes.

To avoid further humanitarian consequences from escalating conflicts in any form, ASEAN calls on all parties to immediately cease violence and exercise maximum restraint, uphold international humanitarian principles, and take all necessary measures to alleviate tensions and ensure the protection and safety of all civilians, it said.

The ministers also called for urgent actions to mitigate the impact of the conflict on civilians, including creating a safe and conducive environment to ensure the timely and safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

The statement expressed support for the continuous efforts of the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), as well as the cross-border humanitarian initiatives by Thailand, in line with the Five-Point Consensus. It also highlighted coordination with Laos, the ASEAN Chair for 2024, through its special envoy to Myanmar.

Additionally, the ministers called for facilitating humanitarian aid activities and promoting comprehensive national dialogue aimed at achieving a long-term and comprehensive political solution in Myanmar. VNA/VNS