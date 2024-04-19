Urgent and primary care centre opens in Chilliwack

CANADA, April 19 - Chilliwack and area residents will have improved access to team-based urgent and primary care in the evenings and on weekends with the opening of a new urgent and primary care centre (UPCC).

“It is vitally important that people have access to primary care in the evening and weekend hours, as not everyone is able to leave work, school or other priorities during the day,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Phase 1 of the new urgent and primary care centre in Chilliwack will help people get the team-based episodic care they need and stay as healthy as possible, while we work on expanding the service at a permanent location soon to come.”

The UPCC is in a temporary location at 104-7955 Evans Rd., in the same building as the Chilliwack and Fraser Health Rural Primary Care Centre: Momíyelhtelaxwt. The UPCC is open seven days a week: 4:30-8 p.m. from Monday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and statutory holidays. At its permanent location, the UPCC will have expanded hours of operation and staffing.

“As we expand our network of urgent and primary care centres into Chilliwack, we're enhancing opportunities for our community to access timely, quality care when they need it most,” said Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO, Fraser Health. “I am grateful to the Fraser Health teams and our partners for their commitment to providing accessible health-care services.”

The UPCC provides same-day care for people who need support for their health concerns within 12 to 24 hours but do not require an emergency department. Conditions such as sprains, cuts, high fevers and minor infections are appropriate for the UPCC. People can access care by walking into the UPCC or by calling 778 704-6006 to make an appointment.

“Growing communities need accessible and adaptable services, especially when it comes to health care,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “This new UPCC will ensure people have access to the health-care services they need, when they need it.”

The UPCC is available to people who do not have a primary-care provider, as well as people with a provider who are unable to schedule an appointment within 12 to 24 hours. Patients and families seeking attachment to a primary-care provider will be supported through the Health Connect Registry.

At the interim location, the UPCC is staffed by family physicians, nurse practitioners and nurses. It is supported by a site medical director, clinical care co-ordinators and administrative staff. At the permanent location, it is expected it will provide longitudinal primary care, in addition to urgent primary care.

The Chilliwack UPCC is the eighth UPCC operating in the Fraser Health region, joining others in Abbotsford, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Port Moody and Surrey.

These centres are part of the government’s ongoing work to enhance access to health-care services within local communities. It supports B.C.’s Health Human Resources Strategy, which identifies 70 key actions to recruit, train and retain health-care workers, while redesigning the health-care system to foster workplace satisfaction and innovation.

“This new UPCC will make a meaningful difference for people living in Chilliwack and the surrounding areas. It will offer patient-centred, team-based care that is accessible during evenings and weekends, giving individuals and families more options for when they can access the health care they need.”

“Greater health-care access, especially during evenings and weekends, is a significant need in our rapidly growing community, where many residents do not have a primary-care provider, or many options for where to go when they need care. We are thankful to have a new urgent and primary care facility opening in Chilliwack as part of the Government of B.C.’s ongoing work to enhance access to health care.”

