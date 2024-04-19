Peralta Community College District Seeks More Outstanding Leaders

Bay Area District Seeks Exceptional Talent for Four Top Executive Positions Under New Chancellor

OAKLAND, California, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peralta Community College District has opened a nationwide search to find ideal candidates to fill four leadership positions that will play a pivotal role in setting the future direction of the East Bay District.

Dynamic newly appointed Chancellor Dr. Tammeil Y. Gilkerson is seeking to fill the post of President of the College of Alameda along with two District-wide leadership positions: Deputy Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer; and Vice Chancellor of Human Resources. Additionally, the District is looking for an experienced lawyer to serve as in-house General Counsel. All four positions will report directly to Dr. Gilkerson.

“We’re looking for accomplished and energetic leaders who are ready to make a true difference at an exceptional academic institution,” Gilkerson said. “These roles are not simply about an opportunity for leadership, they are a unique chance to contribute to a vital educational mission that builds the foundation of opportunity for a large and incredibly diverse student population.”

The Peralta Community College District comprises Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College, all committed to providing world-class educational opportunities to one of the most diverse student bodies in the nation. Serving a large number of first-generation students and students for whom English is not their primary language, the Peralta Colleges provide students the support to achieve their dreams.

The open positions are:

College of Alameda President: Lead the unique and vibrant College of Alameda, situated in the picturesque island city of Alameda. For more information about this opportunity, please visit the College of Alameda website here. Interested candidates should apply online here by April 21st, our application deadline.

Deputy Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer: A strategic and operational partner to the Chancellor in guiding the Peralta Community College District forward. The Deputy Chancellor and Chief Operating Officer will oversee critical areas such as finance, general services, capital projects, and technology. Learn more about this role here and apply online here by April 24th for consideration during the initial review on April 25th.

Vice Chancellor of Human Resources: Contribute to Peralta’s mission by leading the recruitment and support efforts for dedicated employees who transform the lives of thousands of students each year. Discover more about this opportunity here, and submit an application here by May 1st to be considered during the first review on May 2nd.

General Counsel: If you crave intellectual challenge, a chance to influence thousands of lives in a vibrant urban community, and the thrill of wielding legal power for good, then the General Counsel role at Peralta is for you. It's more than just law – it's about anticipating risks before they erupt and wielding legal expertise to turn challenges into opportunities. Apply online here by May 16, 2024.

The Peralta colleges are setting the benchmark for community-based education with a strong emphasis on ensuring equity in the increasingly important area of online learning. Online course designs are evaluated through the Peralta Online Equity Rubric, an innovative approach to institutionalizing practices that support equity and inclusion for distance learning that has informed online course creation within the University of California system. The District also hosts the annual Peralta Online Equity Conference (April 29-May 1, 2024), which brings together an international group of equity-minded students, educators, staff and leaders to examine and share equitable practices for online education.

Because of its innovative approaches to learning and the commitment to success that is the foundation of the Peralta culture, the four colleges boast an exceptional record of student transfers to four-year degree institutions, especially the University of California and California State systems. A recent study published in the San Francisco Chronicle showed that the College of Alameda had the highest admission rate to the UC system of any community college in the Bay Area and had the highest level of acceptance at UC Davis and UC San Diego. Berkeley City College and Laney College are in the top five Bay Area institutions when it comes to acceptance at UC Berkeley.

“Peralta’s success has always been the unwavering commitment of our faculty, classified professionals, and administrators to serving our students with innovative ideas and leadership in education,” Gilkerson said. “For leaders who are eager to share that level of commitment and a passion for our larger East Bay community, these positions are the chance of a lifetime to shape the future of community college education and empower tens of thousands of lives.”

About Peralta Community College District

Founded in 1964, the Peralta Community College District (PCCD) is a collaborative community of colleges comprised of Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, and Laney and Merritt colleges in Oakland, Calif. The Peralta Colleges provide a dynamic multicultural learning environment offering accessible, high-quality educational programs and services, including two-year degrees, certificates and university transfer programs, to approximately 30,000 students per year. To learn more about The Peralta Colleges, visit www.peralta.edu

Attachments

Mark Johnson Peralta Community College District 5104667369 markjohnson@peralta.edu