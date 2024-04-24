Submit Release
Introducing "Fierce" by John S. Bartolotta: A Gripping Thriller That Blurs the Lines Between Justice and Darkness

In "Fierce," John S. Bartolotta crafts a gripping thriller delving into the depths of human emotion and the fine line between justice and vengeance.

UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Fierce," the city grapples with its own sins as a tormented soul, Nino, emerges as a vigilante known as the 'Butcher'. Haunted by the horrors of war and driven by a thirst for retribution, Nino embarks on a relentless crusade against those he deems corrupt. As the lines between right and wrong blur, readers are taken on a thrilling journey through the dark underbelly of society.

"Fierce" delves into the complexities of human nature, exploring the triggers that drive individuals to extreme measures," says author John S. Bartolotta. "Through Nino's journey, readers are forced to confront their own perceptions of justice and morality."

John S. Bartolotta brings a wealth of life experience to his writing. A native of NYC, Bartolotta hails from a vibrant Italian background and served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. Throughout his life, he has transitioned through various roles, from owning a small plumbing business to establishing himself as a reputable Real Estate Broker and pursuing a career in Labor Relations. In retirement, he discovered a talent for visual arts, showcasing his paintings, sculptures, and woodcarvings in numerous art exhibitions.

With "Fierce," Bartolotta continues his legacy as a storyteller, weaving a gripping narrative that keeps readers on the edge of their seats. The book joins his esteemed collection of works, including "Fina The Trilogy," "Family Secrets," "Fireside Tales," and "Full Moon."

"The message of 'Fierce' is a poignant reminder that we never truly know what someone else is going through emotionally," says John. "Each of us harbors our own hidden secrets, and it's these secrets that drive the actions we take."

John S. Bartolotta's Spotlight Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

