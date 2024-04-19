SSBL Limited and Viaplay Group Ireland Limited and Viaplay Group UK Sports Limited

In accordance with Part 3A of the Competition Act 2002 (the Act), as amended, the Minister was notified on 09 February 2024 of the proposed acquisition of Viaplay Group Ireland Limited and Viaplay Group UK Sports Limited by SSBL Limited. In accordance with the Act, the Department undertook a ‘Phase 1’ examination of the merger in order to determine its potential effect on the plurality of media in the State. As a result of this examination, the Minister made a determination on 22 March 2024 that the proposed media merger will not adversely affect the plurality of media in the State and, as such, that it may be put into effect.