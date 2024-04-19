STN: 125416
Proper Name: Pooled Plasma (Human), Solvent/Detergent Treated
Tradename: Octaplas
Manufacturer: Octapharma Pharmazeutika Produktionsges.m.b.H.
Indication:
- Octaplas is a solvent/detergent (S/D) treated, pooled human plasma indicated for
- Replacement of multiple coagulation factors in patients with acquired deficiencies
- due to liver disease
- undergoing cardiac surgery or liver transplantation
- Plasma exchange in patients with thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP)
Product Information
