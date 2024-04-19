Calleary hosts major gathering of EU Digital Ministers

19th April 2024

“New EU Digital Rules will foster investment and growth”

Dara Calleary TD, Minister of State for Trade Promotion and Digital and Company Regulation, today hosted a major gathering of Digital Ministers from across Europe in Dublin Castle.

The plenary meeting is the central event of Ireland’s six-month chairship of the D9+ group, an informal alliance of Digital Ministers from the digital frontrunner EU Member States.

The group discussed how they can work together towards smooth implementation of the suite of landmark EU digital regulation that has been enacted in recent years and how this experience can be built into the development of future digital regulation.

Minister Calleary said:

“Groundbreaking EU Digital Rules can give the EU a head start on the next wave of digital innovation but we must take care to get it right. Clarity, certainty, and predictability with respect to future regulation will be an important factor in fostering investment and growth in the EU”.

During the meeting, the Minister updated the group on Ireland’s research initiative, in conjunction with European think tank Bruegel, to develop a proposal for a study on the economic impacts of recently enacted digital regulation and to develop an evidence base to inform future policymaking in this arena.

D9+ Ministers will also liaise with the B9+ group, the national business organisations from the D9+ countries and currently led by Ibec on digital policy priorities for the next 5-year term of the European Commission.

At the conclusion of the meeting the D9+ members agreed a Ministerial Declaration covering a number of themes:

Effective and coherent digital regulation as a foundation for innovation and growth in the EU

The importance of stability and predictability in fostering investment and growth

D9+ as global advocates for fundamental rights and EU values

Enabling the twin digital and green transitions

Creating the conditions for EU Unicorns

Minister Calleary concluded:

“This was a very productive meeting, and the Declaration underlines the shared cooperation and ambition among the members of the group. Together we will continue to build the foundation for investment in our digital economy in a way that is sustainable and human-centred and in a way that supports innovation and growth.”

About the D9+

The D9+ group is an informal alliance of Digital Ministers from the digital frontrunner EU Member States. It was established in 2016 bringing together the top-ranked European countries in the European Commission annual Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), plus a small number of other countries who share similar ambitions for the Digital Single Market.

The Ministers generally meet twice a year to build on their collective strengths in advanced digital policy and to confront the challenges associated with and to influence EU digital policy.

Ireland’s 6-month chairmanship, which began on 1 January 2024, represents an opportunity, as stated in Harnessing Digital: The Digital Ireland Framework, to be “a strong voice in Europe for a balanced approach to digital regulation in areas such as data, digital markets, digital services, cyber security and AI, bringing Ireland’s expertise and experience.”

About Bruegel

Established in 2005, Bruegel is the European think tank that specialises in economics.

For more information see Bruegel.

About the Ministerial Declaration

12 D9+ Member States signed a Declaration in Dublin on 19 April 2024.

For more information see D9+ Ministerial Meeting in Dublin, 19 April 2024: Ministerial Declaration.

ENDS

