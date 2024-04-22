GEN Z REUSABLE BOTTLED WATER ANNOUNCES 2 for $4 EARTH MONTH DEAL AT BRISTOL FARMS
A call to ditch the sea of plastic and dig the up-and-coming alternative to plastic bottled water on promo at Bristol Farms throughout AprilBENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the earth and the sea this April, GEN Z, the bottled water brand trying to replace single-use plastic with multi-use, infinitely recyclable aluminum, has partnered with Bristol Farms for an Earth month special everyone can enjoy. All month long at participating Bristol Farms locations, GEN Z water is available for purchase at the price of two for $4. And with at least seven refills recommended per bottle, it’s really like 16 bottles for $4 – and that’s something to celebrate!
“It overjoys our family to see retailers like Bristol Farms taking initiative to promote GEN Z to customers, especially during Earth Month. April is a time that encourages all to reflect on our ideals, new beginnings and our carbon footprint. By swapping single-use water bottles for our infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles – and with the help of our partners and customers – we hope to be one small step in the stairway to environmental change and betterment,” said Bruce Langer, president of GEN Z’s parent company Langers Juice.
What’s up with GEN Z?
GEN Z – the water bottle brand, not the generation – is a unique choice in the hydration market. For starters:
• It has a bold, fun, retro design that is meant to start conversations, cause a smile and serve as a source of connection for all.
• Made from recycled aluminum (one of the most prevalent materials that happens to be infinitely recyclable), it lowers water lovers’ carbon footprint and reduces the amount of single-use plastic being produced and dumped into to oceans and landfills.
• Each bottle is resealable and reusable. That means once you finish up bottle number one, you can refill it around seven times before kindly releasing it to the recycling gods.
• It disrupts the world of culty water tumblers and while being its own unique water bottle.
Regularly priced at $3.29, the two for $4 promotion at Bristol Farms will last throughout all of April in honor of Earth Month.
To learn more about GEN Z’s fun, funky and Earth-friendly water bottles, visit them on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter or its extremely on-brand website. Have something to share with your future self about plastic pollution, tag @drinkGENZ.
###
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about GEN Z and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pamela Wadler
Trent and Company
email us here