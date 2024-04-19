NFM, Inc. Named a Gold Tier Lender by the Maryland Mortgage Program

NFM Lending and Main Street Home Loans (a division of NFM Lending) are proud to announce that the Maryland Mortgage Program (MMP) has recognized them as Gold Tier lenders.

Linthicum, MD, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending and Main Street Home Loans (a division of NFM Lending) are proud to announce that the Maryland Mortgage Program (MMP) has recognized them as Gold Tier lenders. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores their commitment to providing exceptional mortgage solutions to Maryland homebuyers.

The Maryland Mortgage Program is renowned for its 30-year fixed-rate home loan solutions tailored for eligible homebuyers purchasing in Maryland. MMP stands out due to its competitive loan terms and unique portfolio of financial incentives, including down payment and closing cost assistance, which significantly benefit many new homebuyers.

NFM Lending and Main Street Home Loans received this honor, demonstrating a deep understanding and exceptional ability to administer MMP loans. This recognition as a Gold Tier Lender place them at the forefront of over 100 approved mortgage lenders capable of expertly guiding homebuyers through the home purchasing process with customized loan packaging solutions.

Bob Tyson, President and COO of NFM Lending, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition, stating, "We are thrilled to be acknowledged by the Maryland Mortgage Program as a Gold Tier Lender. This accolade is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and our commitment to providing valuable financing options to Maryland residents. Our goal is to continue making home ownership accessible and affordable, and our status as a Gold Tier Lender enhances our ability to do so."

Nick Mautino, Sales Manager from NFM Lending and Kyndle Quinones, Branch Manager from Main Street Home Loans accepted the honor.

For more information on how NFM Lending and Main Street Home Loans can help with MMP home loans, please visit nfmlending.com or mainstreethomeloans.com.

Company Contact

NFM Lending

Gene DiPaula

VP, Communications gdipaula@nfmlending.com

443-451-3126

nfmlending.com