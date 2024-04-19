WEST MINING CORP. CORE SAMPLING PROGRAM DESIGNED TO UPGRADE CURRENT RESOURCE ON ITS 100% OWNED KENA PROJECT

VANCOUVER, B.C., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEST MINING CORP. (“WEST” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) (FRA: 1HL) is pleased to announce plans to complete an extensive core resampling program on its 100% owned Kena and Daylight Properties, collectively known as the Company’s flagship “Kena” Gold and Copper Project, located in the Nelson Mining District of southeastern British Columbia.



In 2021, Moose Mountain Technical Services (“MMTS”) produced a resource estimate for the Kena and Daylight Properties outlining over 2.77 million ounces of gold in the inferred category as well as over 561,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category with a base cut-off grade within the “reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction” constraining pit of 0.25 g/t gold. https://www.sedarplus.ca/csa-party/records/document.html?id=437c3d9af61878aaebce101647684c2904fe32c44512c623d9c1af71b5ac0dce

The resource estimate includes 252 drill holes. Drill results indicate zones of “bulk-tonnage type” gold mineralization, with multiple holes containing 100 metre wide zones averaging >1 g/t gold. Several holes also intersected higher grade gold, indicating a gold-enriched zones, spatially related to faults and geological contacts. Drilling to date has also intersected 154 high grade structural shoots of 5.08 to 240.07 g/t gold over average 1.5 metre widths occurring largely within the homogenous lower grade halos. The table below summarizes the Total Mineral Resource estimate for the Kena Project.

SENSITVITY OF THE TOTAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE TO CUTOFF GRADE (effective date March 25, 2021)

Class

Tonnage Cut-off Au Grade Au Metal (Ktonnes) Au (g/t) (g/t) (Koz) INDICATED

32,146 0.25 0.544 561.9 26,274 0.30 0.604 510.2 11,863 0.50 0.869 331.4 INFERRED

177,508 0.25 0.486 2,773.1 135,814 0.30 0.552 2,410.1 53,060 0.50 0.813 1,386.7

In the 2021 Technical Report MMTS recommends, that although the resource database has been verified and is deemed acceptable, a robust check assay sampling program including QAQC samples be conducted using a certified laboratory comprising 5-10% of core for years for which drill core is available to compensate for missing certificates, lack of QAQC samples in historic core and a potential bias noted in the 2012 drilling QAQC and 2001-2002 check assays.

The majority of the core resampling has now been completed with 26 holes remaining to be sampled. Completed resampling to date consists of 438 core samples and 91 QAQC inserted blanks and standards to bring the sampling protocols up to current quality control standards.

Core samples are analysed by MSA Labs in Langley, BC. MSA Labs has high quality standards, including both ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accreditation and ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems) certification. In the laboratory, blanks (analytical and method), coarse duplicates and standard reference materials are internally inserted in the sequences of client samples. Using these inserted quality control samples each analytical batch and complete job is rigorously reviewed and validated by MSA prior to release. Field inserted standards (certified reference materials) and blanks were purchased from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia.

Upon completion of the sampling program, this information along with results from 31 holes from West’s diamond drill programs (see News Releases dated January 12, 2022, May 3, 2022 and May 24, 2022) completed after the 2021 resource estimation will be submitted to MMTS to recalculate the Kena and Daylight Properties current resource estimation.

The Company would also like to announce that it has entered into an investor relations services agreement with Mac Foster & Company Ltd. (“MF&C”) effective April 19, 2024. Pursuant to the agreement, MF&C has agreed to provide investor communication and on-line marketing services to the Company for a period of one month until May 19, 2024, in exchange for a fee of $31,500 CAD. The services include content creation and publishing, digital and social media marketing, and other related investor communication services. MF&C is arm's-length to the Company and neither MF&C nor its principals hold an equity interest in the Company’s securities, either directly or indirectly, or the right to acquire any equity interest. MF&C’s contact information is as follows: 179 Shaw Street, Toronto, Ontario, M6J 2W6, Attention: Mac Foster, mac@fosterand.co

Nader Vatanchi, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, said “with the recent rise in gold prices as of April 19, 2024, we believe the Company and its assets are undervalued. The Company will make effort to improve its financial position in order to advance its projects and also increase visibility of the Company as a whole in the coming months.”

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About West Mining Corp.

West Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, 9000 hectare prospective Kena Project located near Nelson, British Columbia. The Kena Project comprises three adjoining Properties: Kena, Daylight and Athabasca. A recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. The Daylight property contains the historic past producing Daylight, Starlight, Victoria, Irene and Great Eastern gold mines. Along trend to the north is the Athabasca Property, with the historic Athabasca Gold Mine. The company also holds a 100% interest in its Spanish Mountain and Junker properties.

