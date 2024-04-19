Nic Hindle Discusses Employee Focus, Re-Investing in a Family-owned Manufacturing Business in New FEUSA Video
HindlePower’s Nic Hindle, a fourth-generation family President, discusses how his battery charging manufacturing business copes with high growth, finding skilled workers, and reinvesting for the future, in a new family business video presented by Family Enterprise USA.
In the video, the head of HindlePower, based in Easton, Pa., talks about urgent workplace issues, improving the lives of employees, and the damaging tax policies affecting family-run manufacturing businesses like his.
The video is hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, bi-partisan organizations advocating for family businesses on Capitol Hill.
With a long heritage in the transformer and battery charging industry, Hindle discusses the company’s origin story in New York City’s Tribeca area, to the loss of the company, and then to its eventual resurgence in Pennsylvania.
Hindle, part of the company’s fourth generation, discusses the mission of the company, “to improve the lives of our employees,” and reinvesting heavily back into equipment. He also talks about how difficult it is, as many family businesses are finding, hiring skilled engineers and workers.
HindlePower has 100 employees and has seen growth average 14% a year for the last 20 years, Hindle says in the video. The company’s revenues in 2024 are expected to reach $36 million.
“Everything we do is decided upon whether or not it will improve the lives or our employees,” says Hindle. “We’ve decided that was a key purpose of our business,” he said. “Every decision we make we ask ourselves, ‘is in the best interest of our employees, or not.’”
Hindle also talks about the difficulty of managing a business with large research and development tax payments that hit manufacturers, on finding a way to develop a “sensible immigration policy” that allows companies to easily find and hire skilled workers, and on managing the transitional steps for the next generation.
The video is part of series presented by Family Enterprise USA to help generationally-owned family businesses face today, including unfair taxation, workplace issues, and over regulation.
“HindlePower is a good example of the difficulties manufacturing-based family businesses are grappling with, from new R&D expensing rules to workforce issues, to planning for tomorrow’s leadership,” said Soldano. “In this video, Nic Hindle offers valuable lessons for other equipment and manufacturing family-owned businesses, and he talks about how both Federal and State policies can make a difference.”
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.
About Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.
