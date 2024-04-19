Submit Release
Park National Corporation reports financial results for first quarter 2024

NEWARK, Ohio, April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.06 per common share, payable on June 10, 2024, to common shareholders of record as of May 17, 2024.

"Park bankers meet customers when, where and how they wish. In doing so, we remain alert to service opportunities of all types," said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. "Our consistent and predictable approach helps build long-lasting relationships that customers tell us they value."

Park’s net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $35.2 million, a 4.4 percent increase from $33.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter 2024 net income per diluted common share was $2.17, compared to $2.07 for the first quarter of 2023.

Park’s total loans increased 0.7 percent (2.6 percent annualized) during the first quarter of 2024 and increased 6.1% for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2024.

“We prioritize being readily available for customers and prospects, as highlighted by our loan growth over the most recent 12-month period,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “Our bankers find joy in serving others and look for opportunities to make a meaningful impact within each of our communities.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of March 31, 2024). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: (1) Park's ability to execute our business plan successfully and within the expected timeframe; (2) adverse changes in future economic and financial market conditions; (3) adverse changes in real estate values and liquidity in our primary market areas; (4) the financial health of our commercial borrowers; (5) adverse changes in federal, state and local governmental law and policy, including the regulatory landscape, capital markets, elevated government debt, potential changes in tax legislation, government shutdown, infrastructure spending and social programs; (6) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (7) our litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (8) increased credit risk and higher credit losses resulting from loan concentrations; (9) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (10) changes in accounting policies and practices as may be adopted by regulatory agencies; (11) Park's assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting policies and modeling which may prove unreliable, inaccurate or not predictive of actual results; (12) Park's ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and Park's reliance on, and the potential failure of, a number of third-party vendors to perform as expected; (13) failures in or breaches of Park's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors and other service providers; (14) negative impacts on financial markets and the economy of any changes in the credit ratings of the U.S. Treasury obligations and other U.S. government-backed debt, as well as issues surrounding the levels of U.S., European and Asian government debt and concerns regarding the growth rates and financial stability of certain sovereign governments, supranationals and financial institutions in Europe and Asia; (15) effects of a fall in stock market prices on Park's asset and wealth management businesses; (16) continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; (17) the impact on Park's business, personnel, facilities or systems of losses related to acts of fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; (18) the impact of widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or damages), military or terrorist activities or international hostilities on the economy and financial markets generally and on us or our counterparties specifically; (19) the potential further deterioration of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (20) the effect of healthcare laws in the U.S. and potential changes for such laws that may increase our healthcare and other costs and negatively impact our operations and financial results; (21) the impact of larger or similar-sized financial institutions encountering problems that may adversely affect the banking industry; (22) and other risk factors relating to the financial services industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023
             
    2024     2023     2023     Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 1st QTR 4th QTR 1st QTR   4Q '23 1Q '23
INCOME STATEMENT:            
Net interest income $ 95,623   $ 95,074   $ 92,198     0.6 % 3.7 %
Provision for credit losses   2,180     1,809     183     20.5 % N.M.
Other income   26,200     15,519     24,387     68.8 % 7.4 %
Other expense   77,228     79,043     76,503     (2.3 )% 0.9 %
Income before income taxes $ 42,415   $ 29,741   $ 39,899     42.6 % 6.3 %
Income taxes   7,211     5,241     6,166     37.6 % 16.9 %
Net income $ 35,204   $ 24,500   $ 33,733     43.7 % 4.4 %
             
MARKET DATA:            
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.18   $ 1.52   $ 2.08     43.4 % 4.8 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a)   2.17     1.51     2.07     43.7 % 4.8 %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share   1.06     1.05     1.05     1.0 % 1.0 %
Book value per common share at period end   71.95     71.06     66.91     1.3 % 7.5 %
Market price per common share at period end   135.85     132.86     118.57     2.3 % 14.6 %
Market capitalization at period end   2,199,556     2,141,235     1,917,759     2.7 % 14.7 %
             
Weighted average common shares - basic (b)   16,116,842     16,113,215     16,242,353     % (0.8 )%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b)   16,191,065     16,216,562     16,324,823     (0.2 )% (0.8 )%
Common shares outstanding at period end   16,149,523     16,116,479     16,174,067     0.2 % (0.2 )%
             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)            
Return on average assets (a)(b)   1.44 %   0.98 %   1.36 %   46.9 % 5.9 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.23 %   8.81 %   12.54 %   38.8 % (2.5 )%
Yield on loans   5.99 %   5.84 %   5.24 %   2.6 % 14.3 %
Yield on investment securities   3.90 %   3.88 %   3.60 %   0.5 % 8.3 %
Yield on money market instruments   5.48 %   5.30 %   4.70 %   3.4 % 16.6 %
Yield on interest earning assets   5.66 %   5.48 %   4.89 %   3.3 % 15.7 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   1.94 %   1.84 %   1.15 %   5.4 % 68.7 %
Cost of borrowings   4.25 %   4.42 %   3.24 %   (3.8 )% 31.2 %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities   2.08 %   2.01 %   1.29 %   3.5 % 61.2 %
Net interest margin (g)   4.28 %   4.17 %   4.08 %   2.6 % 4.9 %
Efficiency ratio (g)   63.07 %   70.93 %   65.10 %   (11.1 )% (3.1 )%
             
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:            
Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 61.80   $ 60.87   $ 56.69     1.5 % 9.0 %
Average interest earning assets   9,048,204     9,120,407     9,267,418     (0.8 )% (2.4 )%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j)   44,595     31,550     40,082     41.3 % 11.3 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023
             
          Percent change vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2023		   4Q '23 1Q '23
BALANCE SHEET:            
Investment securities $ 1,339,747   $ 1,429,144   $ 1,800,410     (6.3 )% (25.6 )%
Loans   7,525,005     7,476,221     7,093,857     0.7 % 6.1 %
Allowance for credit losses   85,084     83,745     85,946     1.6 % (1.0 )%
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,927     164,247     165,243     (0.2 )% (0.8 )%
Other real estate owned (OREO)   1,674     983     1,468     70.3 % 14.0 %
Total assets   9,881,077     9,836,453     9,856,981     0.5 % 0.2 %
Total deposits   8,306,032     8,042,566     8,294,444     3.3 % 0.1 %
Borrowings   295,130     517,329     360,843     (43.0 )% (18.2 )%
Total shareholders' equity   1,161,979     1,145,293     1,082,153     1.5 % 7.4 %
Tangible equity (d)   998,052     981,046     916,910     1.7 % 8.8 %
Total nonperforming loans   71,759     61,118     74,365     17.4 % (3.5 )%
Total nonperforming assets   73,433     62,101     75,833     18.2 % (3.2 )%
             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:            
Loans as a % of period end total assets   76.16 %   76.01 %   71.97 %   0.2 % 5.8 %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans   0.95 %   0.82 %   1.05 %   15.9 % (9.5 )%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets   0.98 %   0.83 %   1.07 %   18.1 % (8.4 )%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.13 %   1.12 %   1.21 %   0.9 % (6.6 )%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 841   $ 2,666   $ (1 )   (68.5 )% N.M.
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (b)   0.05 %   0.14 %   %   (64.3 )% N.M.
             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:            
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets   11.76 %   11.64 %   10.98 %   1.0 % 7.1 %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f)   10.27 %   10.14 %   9.46 %   1.3 % 8.6 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b)   11.74 %   11.16 %   10.85 %   5.2 % 8.2 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b)   15.48 %   14.94 %   15.37 %   3.6 % 0.7 %
Average loans / Average deposits (b)   91.11 %   89.48 %   84.04 %   1.8 % 8.4 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.   


       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   2024     2023
       
Interest income:      
Interest and fees on loans $ 111,211   $ 91,614
Interest on debt securities:      
Taxable   11,899     12,979
Tax-exempt   1,410     2,912
Other interest income   2,120     3,396
Total interest income   126,640     110,901
       
Interest expense:      
Interest on deposits:      
Demand and savings deposits   19,855     14,212
Time deposits   7,338     1,347
Interest on borrowings   3,824     3,144
Total interest expense   31,017     18,703
       
Net interest income   95,623     92,198
       
Provision for credit losses   2,180     183
       
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   93,443     92,015
       
Other income   26,200     24,387
       
Other expense   77,228     76,503
       
Income before income taxes   42,415     39,899
       
Income taxes   7,211     6,166
       
Net income $ 35,204   $ 33,733
       
Per common share:      
Net income - basic $ 2.18   $ 2.08
Net income - diluted $ 2.17   $ 2.07
       
Weighted average common shares - basic   16,116,842     16,242,353
Weighted average common shares - diluted   16,191,065     16,324,823
       
Cash dividends declared:      
Quarterly dividend $ 1.06   $ 1.05
       


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
     
(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 112,117   $ 160,477  
Money market instruments   193,964     57,791  
Investment securities   1,339,747     1,429,144  
Loans   7,525,005     7,476,221  
Allowance for credit losses   (85,084 )   (83,745 )
Loans, net   7,439,921     7,392,476  
Bank premises and equipment, net   73,818     74,211  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,927     164,247  
Other real estate owned   1,674     983  
Other assets   555,909     557,124  
Total assets $ 9,881,077   $ 9,836,453  
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 2,587,152   $ 2,628,234  
Interest bearing   5,718,880     5,414,332  
Total deposits   8,306,032     8,042,566  
Borrowings   295,130     517,329  
Other liabilities   117,936     131,265  
Total liabilities $ 8,719,098   $ 8,691,160  
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) $   $  
Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,104 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   459,532     463,280  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (66,395 )   (66,191 )
Retained earnings   921,101     903,877  
Treasury shares (1,473,581 shares at March 31, 2024 and 1,506,625 shares at December 31, 2023)   (152,259 )   (155,673 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,161,979   $ 1,145,293  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,881,077   $ 9,836,453  


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
     
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
(in thousands)   2024     2023  
     
Assets    
     
Cash and due from banks $ 143,714   $ 155,582  
Money market instruments   155,511     292,948  
Investment securities   1,368,527     1,806,679  
Loans   7,482,650     7,099,240  
Allowance for credit losses   (84,067 )   (86,809 )
Loans, net   7,398,583     7,012,431  
Bank premises and equipment, net   74,919     82,047  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   164,137     165,457  
Other real estate owned   1,088     1,434  
Other assets   556,899     542,302  
Total assets $ 9,863,378   $ 10,058,880  
     
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Deposits:    
Noninterest bearing $ 2,569,030   $ 2,970,470  
Interest bearing   5,644,088     5,476,661  
Total deposits   8,213,118     8,447,131  
Borrowings   361,703     393,198  
Other liabilities   130,373     127,599  
Total liabilities $ 8,705,194   $ 8,967,928  
     
Shareholders' Equity:    
Preferred shares $   $  
Common shares   463,518     462,562  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (67,343 )   (96,240 )
Retained earnings   917,645     865,276  
Treasury shares   (155,636 )   (140,646 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,158,184   $ 1,090,952  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,863,378   $ 10,058,880  


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
           
  2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
(in thousands, except per share data) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR
           
Interest income:          
Interest and fees on loans $ 111,211 $ 108,495 $ 103,258   $ 96,428 $ 91,614
Interest on debt securities:          
Taxable   11,899   13,055   13,321     13,431   12,979
Tax-exempt   1,410   2,248   2,900     2,906   2,912
Other interest income   2,120   1,408   1,410     1,909   3,396
Total interest income   126,640   125,206   120,889     114,674   110,901
           
Interest expense:          
Interest on deposits:          
Demand and savings deposits   19,855   19,467   20,029     18,068   14,212
Time deposits   7,338   6,267   3,097     1,966   1,347
Interest on borrowings   3,824   4,398   3,494     3,068   3,144
Total interest expense   31,017   30,132   26,620     23,102   18,703
           
Net interest income   95,623   95,074   94,269     91,572   92,198
           
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   2,180   1,809   (1,580 )   2,492   183
           
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of ) credit losses   93,443   93,265   95,849     89,080   92,015
           
Other income   26,200   15,519   27,713     25,015   24,387
           
Other expense   77,228   79,043   77,808     75,885   76,503
           
Income before income taxes   42,415   29,741   45,754     38,210   39,899
           
Income taxes   7,211   5,241   8,837     6,626   6,166
           
Net income  $ 35,204 $ 24,500 $ 36,917   $ 31,584 $ 33,733
           
Per common share:          
Net income - basic $ 2.18 $ 1.52 $ 2.29   $ 1.95 $ 2.08
Net income - diluted $ 2.17 $ 1.51 $ 2.28   $ 1.94 $ 2.07


 
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
           
  2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
(in thousands) 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR
           
Other income:          
Income from fiduciary activities $ 10,024   $ 8,943   $ 9,100   $ 8,816 $ 8,615  
Service charges on deposit accounts   2,106     2,054     2,109     2,041   2,241  
Other service income   2,524     2,349     2,615     2,639   2,697  
Debit card fee income   6,243     6,583     6,652     6,830   6,457  
Bank owned life insurance income   2,629     1,373     1,448     1,332   1,185  
ATM fees   496     517     575     553   533  
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net   121         (6 )   12   (9 )
Loss on sale of debt securities, net   (398 )   (7,875 )          
(Loss) gain on equity securities, net   (687 )   353     998     25   (405 )
Other components of net periodic benefit income   2,204     1,893     1,893     1,893   1,893  
Miscellaneous   938     (671 )   2,329     874   1,180  
Total other income $ 26,200   $ 15,519   $ 27,713   $ 25,015 $ 24,387  
           
Other expense:          
Salaries $ 35,733   $ 36,192   $ 34,525   $ 33,649 $ 34,871  
Employee benefits   11,560     10,088     10,822     10,538   10,816  
Occupancy expense   3,181     3,344     3,203     3,214   3,353  
Furniture and equipment expense   2,583     2,824     3,060     3,103   3,246  
Data processing fees   8,808     9,605     9,700     9,582   8,750  
Professional fees and services   6,817     7,015     7,572     7,365   7,221  
Marketing   1,741     1,716     1,197     1,239   1,319  
Insurance   1,718     1,708     2,158     1,960   1,814  
Communication   1,036     993     1,135     1,045   1,037  
State tax expense   1,110     1,158     1,125     1,096   1,278  
Amortization of intangible assets   320     334     334     328   327  
Foundation contributions       1,000            
Miscellaneous   2,621     3,066     2,977     2,766   2,471  
Total other expense $ 77,228   $ 79,043   $ 77,808   $ 75,885 $ 76,503  
           


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
             
    Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2024   2023     2022     2021     2020     2019  
             
Allowance for credit losses:            
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679   $ 51,512  
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021       383         6,090          
Charge-offs   3,240     10,863     9,133     5,093     10,304     11,177  
Recoveries   2,399     5,942     6,758     8,441     27,246     10,173  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   841     4,921     2,375     (3,348 )   (16,942 )   1,004  
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses   2,180     2,904     4,557     (11,916 )   12,054     6,171  
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 85,084   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679  
             
General reserve trends:            
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 85,084   $ 83,745   $ 85,379   $ 83,197   $ 85,675   $ 56,679  
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)                   167     268  
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     678      
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans   5,032     4,983     3,566     1,616     5,434     5,230  
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 80,052   $ 78,762   $ 81,813   $ 81,581   $ 79,396   $ 51,181  
             
Total loans $ 7,525,005   $ 7,476,221   $ 7,141,891   $ 6,871,122   $ 7,177,785   $ 6,501,404  
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior)   2,454     2,835     4,653     7,149     11,153     14,331  
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior)   N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     N.A.     360,056     548,436  
Individually evaluated loans (k)   54,742     45,215     78,341     74,502     108,407     77,459  
Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,467,809   $ 7,428,171   $ 7,058,897   $ 6,789,471   $ 6,698,169   $ 5,861,178  
             
Asset Quality Ratios:            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans   0.05 %   0.07 %   0.03 % (0.05 )% (0.24 )%   0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans   1.13 %   1.12 %   1.20 %   1.21 %   1.19 %   0.87 %
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans   1.07 %   1.06 %   1.16 %   1.20 %   1.19 %   0.87 %
             
Nonperforming assets:            
Nonaccrual loans $ 70,189   $ 60,259   $ 79,696   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k)   N.A.     N.A.     20,134     28,323     20,788     21,215  
Loans past due 90 days or more   1,570     859     1,281     1,607     1,458     2,658  
Total nonperforming loans $ 71,759   $ 61,118   $ 101,111   $ 102,652   $ 139,614   $ 113,953  
Other real estate owned   1,674     983     1,354     775     1,431     4,029  
Other nonperforming assets               2,750     3,164     3,599  
Total nonperforming assets $ 73,433   $ 62,101   $ 102,465   $ 106,177   $ 144,209   $ 121,581  
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans   0.93 %   0.81 %   1.12 %   1.06 %   1.64 %   1.39 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans   0.95 %   0.82 %   1.42 %   1.49 %   1.95 %   1.75 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans   0.98 %   0.83 %   1.43 %   1.55 %   2.01 %   1.87 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets   0.74 %   0.63 %   1.04 %   1.11 %   1.55 %   1.42 %
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
             
             
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
             
    Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) March 31, 2024   2023     2022     2021     2020     2019  
             
New nonaccrual loan information:            
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 60,259   $ 79,696   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080   $ 67,954  
New nonaccrual loans   19,012     48,280     64,918     38,478     103,386     81,009  
Resolved nonaccrual loans   9,082     67,717     57,944     83,124     76,098     58,883  
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 70,189   $ 60,259   $ 79,696   $ 72,722   $ 117,368   $ 90,080  
             
Individually evaluated commercial loan portfolio information (period end): (k)
Unpaid principal balance $ 57,053   $ 47,564   $ 80,116   $ 75,126   $ 109,062   $ 78,178  
Prior charge-offs   2,311     2,349     1,775     624     655     719  
Remaining principal balance   54,742     45,215     78,341     74,502     108,407     77,459  
Specific reserves   5,032     4,983     3,566     1,616     5,434     5,230  
Book value, after specific reserves $ 49,710   $ 40,232   $ 74,775   $ 72,886   $ 102,973   $ 72,229  
             
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations   
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS   
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
Net interest income $ 95,623   $ 95,074   $ 92,198  
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   352     124     200  
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships   2     35     574  
Net interest income - adjusted $ 95,269   $ 94,915   $ 91,424  
       
Provision for credit losses $ 2,180   $ 1,809   $ 183  
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships   (953 )       (723 )
Provision for credit losses - adjusted $ 3,133   $ 1,809   $ 906  
       
Other income $ 26,200   $ 15,519   $ 24,387  
less loss on sale of debt securities, net   (398 )   (7,875 )    
less write-downs on strategic initiatives   (155 )   (1,038 )    
less Vision related gain on the sale of OREO, net   121          
less Vision related OREO valuation markup       46      
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships   7     40     135  
Other income - adjusted $ 26,625   $ 24,346   $ 24,252  
       
Other expense $ 77,228   $ 79,043   $ 76,503  
less Foundation contribution       1,000      
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions   320     334     327  
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships           100  
Other expense - adjusted $ 76,908   $ 77,709   $ 76,076  
       
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (118 ) $ 2,100   $ (253 )
       
Net income - reported $ 35,204   $ 24,500   $ 33,733  
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 34,760   $ 32,402   $ 32,781  
       
Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.17   $ 1.51   $ 2.07  
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.15   $ 2.00   $ 2.01  
       
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b)   1.44 %   0.98 %   1.36 %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   1.42 %   1.30 %   1.32 %
       
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e)   1.46 %   1.00 %   1.38 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h)   1.44 %   1.32 %   1.34 %
       
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b)   12.23 %   8.81 %   12.54 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h)   12.07 %   11.65 %   12.19 %
       
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c)   14.24 %   10.35 %   14.78 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h)   14.06 %   13.69 %   14.36 %
       
Efficiency ratio (g)   63.07 %   70.93 %   65.10 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h)   62.78 %   64.70 %   65.24 %
       
Annualized net interest margin (g)   4.28 %   4.17 %   4.08 %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h)   4.26 %   4.17 %   4.04 %
 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
       
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,158,184 $ 1,103,726 $ 1,090,952
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   164,137   164,466   165,457
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 994,047 $ 939,260 $ 925,495
       
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,161,979 $ 1,145,293 $ 1,082,153
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,927   164,247   165,243
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 998,052 $ 981,046 $ 916,910
       
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 9,863,378 $ 9,890,188 $ 10,058,880
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets   164,137   164,466   165,457
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,699,241 $ 9,725,722 $ 9,893,423
       
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,881,077 $ 9,836,453 $ 9,856,981
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets   163,927   164,247   165,243
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,717,150 $ 9,672,206 $ 9,691,738
       
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
Interest income $ 126,640 $ 125,206 $ 110,901
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment   616   838   926
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 127,256 $ 126,044 $ 111,827
Interest expense   31,017   30,132   18,703
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 96,239 $ 95,912 $ 93,124
       
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
       
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
  THREE MONTHS ENDED
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
Net income $ 35,204 $ 24,500 $ 33,733
Plus: Income taxes   7,211   5,241   6,166
Plus: Provision for credit losses   2,180   1,809   183
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 44,595 $ 31,550 $ 40,082
       
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.

Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740.349.6014, media@parknationalbank.com

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844, investor@parknationalbank.com

