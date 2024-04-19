Submit Release
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Earns $5.9 Million in First Quarter 2024; Reports $0.32 EPS and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Share

BAYONNE, N.J., April 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $8.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per diluted share for the first quarter of 2024 were $0.32, compared to $0.35 in the preceding quarter and $0.46 in the first quarter of 2023.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share. The dividend will be payable on May 17, 2024 to common shareholders of record on May 3, 2024.

“The macroeconomic environment remains challenging with the banking industry likely to experience higher interest rates for longer than expected and a possible softening of credit quality trends that could impact the balance sheets and profitability of community banks,” stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“At BCB Community Bank, we remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet by continually solidifying our liquidity and capital positions while also ensuring that the Bank maintains a profitable profile and is well-positioned to navigate through a difficult economic environment over the next few quarters,” said Mr. Shriner.

Executive Summary

  • Total deposits were $2.992 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.50 percent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.57 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, and 3.15 percent for the first quarter of 2023.
    • Total yield on interest-earning assets was 5.33 percent for the first quarter of 2024, unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and an increase of 47 basis points over the yield of 4.86 percent for the first quarter of 2023.
    • Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 9 basis points to 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.45 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased 130 basis points from 2.24 percent for the first quarter of 2023.
  • The efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 58.8 percent compared to 61.0 percent in the prior quarter, and 53.7 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The annualized return on average assets ratio for the first quarter was 0.61 percent, compared to 0.63 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.90 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The annualized return on average equity ratio for the first quarter was 7.46 percent, compared to 7.91 percent in the prior quarter, and 11.05 percent in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The provision for credit losses was $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. In the first quarter of 2023 the Bank recorded a provision of $622 thousand.
  • The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of non-accrual loans was 155.4 percent at March 31, 2024 compared to 178.9 percent for the prior quarter-end and 571.0 percent at March 31, 2023. Total non-accrual loans were $22.2 million at March 31, 2024, $18.8 million at December 31, 2023 and $5.1 million at March 31, 2023.
  • Total loans receivable, net of the allowance for credit losses, of $3.227 billion at March 31, 2024, decreased 1.6 percent from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023, and decreased 0.2 percent, from $3.232 billion at March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by $16.8 million, or 0.4 percent, to $3.849 billion at March 31, 2024, from $3.832 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total assets was mainly related to the cash received from the amortization of loans and an increase in deposits.

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $72.9 million, or 26.1 percent, to $352.4 million at March 31, 2024, from $279.5 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in deposits.

Loans receivable, net, decreased by $52.8 million, or 1.6 percent, to $3.227 billion at March 31, 2024, from $3.280 billion at December 31, 2023. Total loan decreases during the period included decreases of $58.1 million in commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans and consumer loans. Offsetting this was an increase in commercial business loans of $5.9 million. The allowance for credit losses increased $955 thousand to $34.6 million, or 155.4 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.06 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2024, as compared to an allowance for credit losses of $33.6 million, or 178.9 percent of non-accruing loans and 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31 2023.

Total investment securities decreased by $673 thousand, or 0.7 percent, to $96.2 million at March 31, 2024, from $96.9 million at December 31, 2023, representing unrealized losses, purchases, calls, maturities and repayments.

Deposits increased by $12.6 million, or 0.4 percent, to $2.992 billion at March 31, 2024, from $2.979 billion at December 31, 2023. Certificates of deposits increased $51.7 million, and were offset by interest bearing demand, savings and club accounts, money market accounts and non-interest-bearing accounts which declined by $39.1 million.

Debt obligations increased by $138 thousand to $510.6 million at March 31, 2024 from $510.4 million at December 31, 2023. The weighted average interest rate of FHLB advances was 4.21 percent at March 31, 2024 and 4.21 percent at December 31, 2023. The weighted average maturity of FHLB advances as of March 31, 2024 was 1.68 years. The interest rate of our subordinated debt balances was 8.29 percent at March 31, 2024 and 8.36 percent at December 31, 2023.

Stockholders’ equity increased by $6.1 million, or 1.9 percent, to $320.1 million at March 31, 2024, from $314.1 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was attributable to the increase in retained earnings of $2.7 million, or 2.0 percent, to $138.6 million at March 31, 2024 from $135.9 million at December 31, 2023, and an increase in additional paid in capital preferred stock of $2.7 million, or 10.7% to $27.7 million at March 31, 2024, from $25.0 million at December 31, 2023, due to the Company’s previously announced issuance of shares of its Series J Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $2.7 million.

First Quarter 2024 Income Statement Review

Net income was $5.9 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and $8.1 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decline was primarily driven by lower net interest income, higher credit loss provisioning and higher non-interest expenses, which were partially offset by an increase in non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 as compared with the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest income decreased by $4.3 million, or 15.8 percent, to $23.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, from $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted from higher interest expense which was partially offset by higher interest income.

Interest income increased by $6.9 million, or 16.4 percent, to $49.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $42.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased $216.1 million, or 6.2 percent, to $3.699 billion for the first quarter of 2024 from $3.483 billion for the first quarter of 2023, while the average yield increased 47 basis points to 5.33 percent for the first quarter of 2024 from 4.86 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

Interest expense increased by $11.3 million to $26.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $14.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase resulted primarily from an increase in the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities of 130 basis points to 3.54 percent for the first quarter of 2024 from 2.24 percent for the first quarter of 2023, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased by $296.5 million to $2.957 billion for the first quarter of 2024 from $2.661 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

The net interest margin was 2.50 percent for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.15 percent for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2023 was the result of the increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $1.1 million in net charge-offs compared to a $52 thousand net recoveries in the first quarter of 2023. The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $22.2 million, or 0.68 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2024 as compared to $18.8 million, or 0.57 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $34.6 million, or 1.06 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2024, and $33.6 million, or 1.01 percent of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Management believes that the allowance for credit losses on loans was adequate at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Non-interest income increased by $3.8 million to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2024 from a net loss of $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase in total non-interest income was mainly related to an increase in gains on equity securities of $3.4 million and an increase in BOLI income of $254 thousand.

Non-interest expense increased by $984 thousand, or 7.1 percent, to $14.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $13.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in these expenses for the first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by higher regulatory assessment charges, and the increase in other expenses related to higher off-balance sheet reserves, in the first quarter of 2024 when compared with the first quarter of 2023.

The income tax provision decreased by $765 thousand, or 23.7 percent, to $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. The consolidated effective tax rate was 29.6 percent for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 28.5 percent for the first quarter of 2023.

Asset Quality

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company recognized $1.1 million in net charge offs, compared to a net $52 thousand in recoveries for the first quarter of 2023.

The Bank had non-accrual loans totaling $22.2 million, or 0.68 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2024, as compared to $5.1 million, or 0.16 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was $34.6 million, or 1.06 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2024, and $28.9 million, or 0.89 percent of gross loans, at March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 155.4 percent of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2024, and 571.0 percent of non-accrual loans at March 31, 2023.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has twenty-four branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to www.bcb.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release, like many written and oral communications presented by BCB Bancorp, Inc., and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “strive,” “try,” or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, higher interest rates and general economic and recessionary concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity and capital in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and additional interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Other factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations as reflected in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the global impact of the military conflicts in the Ukraine and the Middle East; unfavorable economic conditions in the United States generally and particularly in our primary market area; the Company’s ability to effectively attract and deploy deposits; changes in the Company’s corporate strategies, the composition of its assets, or the way in which it funds those assets; shifts in investor sentiment or behavior in the securities, capital, or other financial markets, including changes in market liquidity or volatility; the effects of declines in real estate values that may adversely impact the collateral underlying our loans; increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; our level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of our loan and investment securities portfolios; the credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; changes in the quality and composition of the Bank’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in our ability to access cost-effective funding; deposit flows; legislative and regulatory changes, including increases in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, insurance rates; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal and state governments; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities; demands for our loan products; demand for financial services; competition; changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in consumer spending; our ability to retain key employees; the effects of any reputational, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, or regulatory risk; expanding regulatory requirements which could adversely affect operating results; civil unrest in the communities that we serve; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report, and in other reports we filed with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and our other periodic reports that we file with the SEC.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental Non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s financial results for the periods in question.

The Company provides measurements and ratios based on tangible stockholders' equity and efficiency ratios. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors. For a reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release, see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Contact:
Michael Shriner,
President & CEO
Jawad Chaudhry,
EVP & CFO
(201) 823-0700


  Statements of Income - Three Months Ended,      
  March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 Mar 31, 2024 vs. Dec 31, 2023   Mar 31, 2024 vs. Mar 31, 2023
Interest and dividend income: (In thousands, except per share amounts, Unaudited)      
Loans, including fees $ 43,722 $ 43,893 $ 38,889   -0.4 %   12.4 %
Mortgage-backed securities   305   293   186   4.1 %   64.0 %
Other investment securities   975   991   1,120   -1.6 %   -12.9 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   4,283   4,527   2,157   -5.4 %   98.6 %
Total interest and dividend income   49,285   49,704   42,352   -0.8 %   16.4 %
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits:            
Demand   5,257   5,015   3,154   4.8 %   66.7 %
Savings and club   166   177   118   -6.2 %   40.7 %
Certificates of deposit   14,983   13,308   6,453   12.6 %   132.2 %
    20,406   18,500   9,725   10.3 %   109.8 %
Borrowings   5,736   7,282   5,156   -21.2 %   11.2 %
Total interest expense   26,142   25,782   14,881   1.4 %   75.7 %
             
Net interest income   23,143   23,922   27,471   -3.3 %   -15.8 %
Provision for credit losses   2,088   1,927   622   8.4 %   235.7 %
             
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   21,055   21,995   26,849   -4.3 %   -21.6 %
             
Non-interest income (loss):            
Fees and service charges   1,215   1,445   1,098   -15.9 %   10.7 %
Gain on sales of loans   45   11   6   309.1 %   650.0 %
Gain on sale of other real estate owned   -   77   -   -100.0 %   -  
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments   130   1,029   (3,227 ) -87.4 %   -104.0 %
BOLI income   675   597   421   13.1 %   60.3 %
Other   44   69   38   -36.2 %   15.8 %
Total non-interest income   2,109   3,228   (1,664 ) -34.7 %   -226.7 %
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits   6,981   7,974   7,618   -12.5 %   -8.4 %
Occupancy and equipment   2,644   2,606   2,552   1.5 %   3.6 %
Data processing and communications   1,853   1,721   1,665   7.7 %   11.3 %
Professional fees   595   987   566   -39.7 %   5.1 %
Director fees   277   274   265   1.1 %   4.5 %
Regulatory assessment fees   1,142   1,142   536   0.0 %   113.1 %
Advertising and promotions   216   403   278   -46.4 %   -22.3 %
Other real estate owned, net   -   4   1   -100.0 %   -100.0 %
Other   1,130   1,457   373   -22.4 %   202.9 %
Total non-interest expense   14,838   16,568   13,854   -10.4 %   7.1 %
             
Income before income tax provision   8,326   8,655   11,331   -3.8 %   -26.5 %
Income tax provision   2,460   2,593   3,225   -5.1 %   -23.7 %
             
Net Income   5,866   6,062   8,106   -3.2 %   -27.6 %
Preferred stock dividends   434   182   173   138.5 %   150.5 %
Net Income available to common stockholders $ 5,432 $ 5,880 $ 7,933   -7.6 %   -31.5 %
             
Net Income per common            
Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.47   -7.9 %   -31.5 %
Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.46   -7.9 %   -30.4 %
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding            
Basic   16,930   16,876   16,949   0.3 %   -0.1 %
Diluted   16,939   16,884   17,208   0.3 %   -1.6 %
             


Statements of Financial Condition March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 March 31,
2023		 March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 vs. March 31, 2023
ASSETS (In Thousands, Unaudited)    
Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 11,795   $ 16,597   $ 13,213   -28.9 % -10.7 %
Interest-earning deposits   340,653     262,926     247,862   29.6 % 37.4 %
Total cash and cash equivalents   352,448     279,523     261,075   26.1 % 35.0 %
           
Interest-earning time deposits   735     735     735   -   -  
Debt securities available for sale   86,966     87,769     86,988   -0.9 % -0.0 %
Equity investments   9,223     9,093     14,458   1.4 % -36.2 %
Loans held for sale   -     1,287     -   -100.0 % -  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses          
of $34,563, $33,608 and $28,882, respectively   3,226,877     3,279,708     3,231,864   -1.6 % -0.2 %
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   24,917     24,917     26,875   0.0 % -7.3 %
Premises and equipment, net   12,744     13,057     10,106   -2.4 % 26.1 %
Accrued interest receivable   17,442     16,072     14,717   8.5 % 18.5 %
Other real estate owned   -     -     75   -   -100.0 %
Deferred income taxes   17,555     18,213     15,178   -3.6 % 15.7 %
Goodwill and other intangibles   5,253     5,253     5,359   0.0 % -2.0 %
Operating lease right-of-use asset   12,186     12,935     15,111   -5.8 % -19.4 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")   74,081     73,407     72,077   0.9 % 2.8 %
Other assets   8,768     10,428     8,438   -15.9 % 3.9 %
Total Assets $ 3,849,195   $ 3,832,397   $ 3,763,056   0.4 % 2.3 %
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
LIABILITIES          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 531,112   $ 536,264   $ 604,935   -1.0 % -12.2 %
Interest bearing deposits   2,460,547     2,442,816     2,262,274   0.7 % 8.8 %
Total deposits   2,991,659     2,979,080     2,867,209   0.4 % 4.3 %
FHLB advances   472,949     472,811     532,399   0.0 % -11.2 %
Subordinated debentures   37,624     37,624     37,566   0.0 % 0.2 %
Operating lease liability   12,579     13,315     15,436   -5.5 % -18.5 %
Other liabilities   14,253     15,512     12,828   -8.1 % 11.1 %
Total Liabilities   3,529,064     3,518,342     3,465,438   0.3 % 1.8 %
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred stock: $0.01 par value, 10,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   -   -  
Additional paid-in capital preferred stock   27,733     25,043     21,003   10.7 % 32.0 %
Common stock: no par value, 40,000 shares authorized   -     -     -   0.0 % 0.0 %
Additional paid-in capital common stock   199,726     198,923     197,197   0.4 % 1.3 %
Retained earnings   138,643     135,927     123,121   2.0 % 12.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,624 )   (7,491 )   (6,613 ) 1.8 % 15.3 %
Treasury stock, at cost   (38,347 )   (38,347 )   (37,090 ) 0.0 % 3.4 %
Total Stockholders' Equity   320,131     314,055     297,618   1.9 % 7.6 %
           
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,849,195   $ 3,832,397   $ 3,763,056   0.4 % 2.3 %
           
Outstanding common shares   16,957     16,904     16,884      
           


  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2024       2023  
  Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)   Average Balance Interest Earned/Paid Average Yield/Rate (3)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:              
Loans Receivable (4)(5) $ 3,299,938   $ 43,722 5.30 %   $ 3,165,678   $ 38,889 4.91 %
Investment Securities   96,226     1,280 5.32 %     108,869     1,306 4.80 %
FHLB stock and other interest-earning assets   303,291     4,283 5.65 %     208,842     2,157 4.13 %
Total Interest-earning assets   3,699,455     49,285 5.33 %     3,483,390     42,352 4.86 %
Non-interest-earning assets   125,480           116,769      
Total assets $ 3,824,935         $ 3,600,159      
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 560,190   $ 2,230 1.59 %   $ 713,788   $ 1,789 1.00 %
Money market accounts   369,096     3,027 3.28 %     314,427     1,365 1.74 %
Savings accounts   277,731     166 0.24 %     322,760     118 0.15 %
Certificates of Deposit   1,239,807     14,983 4.83 %     848,447     6,453 3.04 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,446,824     20,406 3.34 %     2,199,422     9,725 1.77 %
Borrowed funds   510,503     5,736 4.49 %     461,415     5,156 4.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,957,327     26,142 3.54 %     2,660,837     14,881 2.24 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities   552,959           645,883      
Total liabilities   3,510,286           3,306,720      
Stockholders' equity   314,649           293,439      
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,824,935         $ 3,600,159      
Net interest income   $ 23,143       $ 27,471  
Net interest rate spread(1)     1.79 %       2.63 %
Net interest margin(2)     2.50 %       3.15 %
               
(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on average interest-earning assets and the average cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(3) Annualized.
(4) Excludes allowance for credit losses.
(5) Includes non-accrual loans.
               


  Financial Condition data by quarter
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
           
  (In thousands, except book values)
Total assets $ 3,849,195   $ 3,832,397   $ 3,812,120   $ 3,872,853   $ 3,763,056  
Cash and cash equivalents   352,448     279,523     251,916     273,212     261,075  
Securities   96,189     96,862     94,444     100,473     101,446  
Loans receivable, net   3,226,877     3,279,708     3,285,727     3,319,721     3,231,864  
Deposits   2,991,659     2,979,080     2,819,556     2,885,721     2,867,209  
Borrowings   510,573     510,435     660,298     660,160     569,965  
Stockholders’ equity   320,131     314,055     303,636     299,623     297,618  
Book value per common share1 $ 17.24   $ 17.10   $ 16.79   $ 16.60   $ 16.38  
Tangible book value per common share2 $ 16.93   $ 16.79   $ 16.48   $ 16.28   $ 16.07  
           
  Operating data by quarter
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
  (In thousands, except for per share amounts)
Net interest income $ 23,143   $ 23,922   $ 25,680   $ 26,989   $ 27,471  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   2,088     1,927     2,205     1,350     622  
Non-interest income (loss)   2,109     3,228     1,406     1,118     (1,664 )
Non-interest expense   14,838     16,568     15,463     14,706     13,854  
Income tax expense   2,460     2,593     2,707     3,447     3,225  
Net income $ 5,866   $ 6,062   $ 6,711   $ 8,604   $ 8,106  
Net income per diluted share $ 0.32   $ 0.35   $ 0.39   $ 0.50   $ 0.46  
Common Dividends declared per share $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16   $ 0.16  
           
  Financial Ratios(3)
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
Return on average assets   0.61 %   0.63 %   0.70 %   0.90 %   0.90 %
Return on average stockholders' equity   7.46 %   7.91 %   8.92 %   11.57 %   11.05 %
Net interest margin   2.50 %   2.57 %   2.78 %   2.92 %   3.15 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets   8.32 %   8.19 %   7.97 %   7.74 %   7.91 %
Efficiency Ratio4   58.76 %   61.02 %   57.09 %   52.32 %   53.68 %
           
  Asset Quality Ratios
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Non-Accrual Loans $ 22,241   $ 18,783   $ 7,931   $ 5,696   $ 5,058  
Non-Accrual Loans as a % of Total Loans   0.68 %   0.57 %   0.24 %   0.17 %   0.16 %
ACL as % of Non-Accrual Loans   155.4 %   178.9 %   402.4 %   530.3 %   571.0 %
Individually Analyzed Loans   65,731     54,019     35,868     28,250     17,585  
Classified Loans   97,739     85,727     42,807     28,250     17,585  
           
(1) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity, less preferred equity, to shares outstanding.    
(2) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders’ common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’
common equity is stockholders’ equity less goodwill and preferred stock. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”
(3) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.      
(4) The Efficiency Ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income
 and non-interest income. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter.”    
           


  Recorded Investment in Loans Receivable by quarter
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 244,762   $ 248,295   $ 251,845   $ 250,345   $ 246,683  
Commercial and multi-family   2,392,970     2,434,115     2,444,887     2,490,883     2,466,932  
Construction   180,975     192,816     185,202     179,156     162,553  
Commercial business   378,073     372,202     370,512     368,948     327,598  
Home equity   65,518     66,331     66,046     61,595     58,822  
Consumer   2,847     3,643     3,647     3,994     3,383  
  $ 3,265,145   $ 3,317,402   $ 3,322,139   $ 3,354,921   $ 3,265,971  
Less:          
Deferred loan fees, net   (3,705 )   (4,086 )   (4,498 )   (4,995 )   (5,225 )
Allowance for credit losses   (34,563 )   (33,608 )   (31,914 )   (30,205 )   (28,882 )
           
Total loans, net $ 3,226,877   $ 3,279,708   $ 3,285,727   $ 3,319,721   $ 3,231,864  
           
  Non-Accruing Loans in Portfolio by quarter
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
  (In thousands)
Residential one-to-four family $ 429   $ 270   $ 178   $ 178   $ 237  
Commercial and multi-family   12,627     8,684     3,267     -     340  
Construction   3,225     4,292     2,886     4,145     3,217  
Commercial business   5,916     5,491     1,600     1,373     1,264  
Home equity   44     46     -     -     -  
Total: $ 22,241   $ 18,783   $ 7,931   $ 5,696   $ 5,058  
           
  Distribution of Deposits by quarter
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
  (In thousands)
Demand:          
Non-Interest Bearing $ 531,112   $ 536,264   $ 523,912   $ 620,509   $ 604,935  
Interest Bearing   552,295     564,912     574,577     714,420     686,576  
Money Market   361,791     370,934     348,732     328,543     361,558  
Sub-total: $ 1,445,198   $ 1,472,110   $ 1,447,221   $ 1,663,472   $ 1,653,069  
Savings and Club   272,051     284,273     293,962     307,435     319,131  
Certificates of Deposit   1,274,410     1,222,697     1,078,373     914,814     895,009  
Total Deposits: $ 2,991,659   $ 2,979,080   $ 2,819,556   $ 2,885,721   $ 2,867,209  
           


  Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures by quarter
           
  Tangible Book Value per Share
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total Stockholders' Equity $ 320,131   $ 314,055   $ 303,636   $ 299,623   $ 297,618  
Less: goodwill   5,253     5,253     5,253     5,253     5,253  
Less: preferred stock   27,733     25,043     20,783     21,003     21,003  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity   287,145     283,759     277,601     273,368     271,363  
Shares common shares outstanding   16,957     16,904     16,848     16,788     16,884  
Book value per common share $ 17.24   $ 17.10   $ 16.79   $ 16.60   $ 16.38  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.93   $ 16.79   $ 16.48   $ 16.28   $ 16.07  
           
  Efficiency Ratios
  Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023
  (In thousands, except for ratio %)
Net interest income $ 23,143   $ 23,922   $ 25,680   $ 26,989   $ 27,471  
Non-interest income (loss)   2,109     3,228     1,406     1,118     (1,664 )
Total income   25,252     27,150     27,086     28,107     25,807  
Non-interest expense   14,838     16,568     15,463     14,706     13,854  
Efficiency Ratio   58.76 %   61.02 %   57.09 %   52.32 %   53.68 %
           


