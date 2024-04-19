Ubbi Dubbi Festival Releases Exclusive Last Minute Offer
The much-anticipated return of the Ubbi Dubbi Festival is set to make waves in the electronic music scene as it unveils its 2024 lineup. Scheduled for April 27-28 at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX, this festival is gearing up to provide an experience with global headliners and an array of musical talents. Ubbi Dubbi Passes, admission and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased with at a discount. Those who use the Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code which is "RSVP" receive discount Ubbi Dubbi tickets, passes and admission for every day of the event. Purchasers should go to the ticket page and use Promo Code "RSVP" at check out when purchasing Ubbi Dubbi Tickets while passes remain.
Stellar Lineup Set to Captivate Audiences
This year’s festival features a powerhouse roster of artists, including internationally acclaimed DJs and emerging talents in the electronic music industry. Festival-goers can look forward to epic performances from top-tier artists such as Tiësto, Skrillex, and Calvin Harris, alongside innovative shows from rising stars that are reshaping the music landscape.
A Festival of High Profile and Noteworthy Scale
Ubbi Dubbi’s return is set to be a landmark event in the 2024 music festival calendar. “We are excited to bring a lineup that features some of the best talents in the electronic music scene,” said festival organizer Jake Schneider. “Our goal is to create an immersive experience that goes beyond music, with enhanced stage production, state-of-the-art sound, and a festival environment that’s truly unique.”
Diverse Ticket Options for an Unparalleled Experience
Tickets for Ubbi Dubbi 2024 are now on sale, offering a range of options suited for different preferences and budgets:
General Admission Full Ubbi Dubbi experience, with access to all general admission areas and stages.
VIP Admission – Includes everything in General Admission plus access to exclusive VIP areas, premium restrooms, and fast-track entry.
Platinum VIP – For the ultimate Ubbi Dubbi experience, these tickets offer the best views, complimentary beverages, gourmet food, and exclusive performances that are not available to other ticket holders.
Special Promotional Discount Available when festival goers use the Ubbi Dubbi 2024 promo code "RSVP" to receive an exclusive discount on all Ubbi Dubbi Passes and Tickets.
How to Purchase Tickets:
1. Choose from General Admission, VIP, or Platinum VIP tickets.
2. Click ‘Buy Now’ and proceed to checkout.
Enter the Ubbi Dubbi Festival promo code "RSVP" to apply the discount.
4. Complete the checkout process with the payment and personal details.
Act fast as tickets are selling quickly and prices will increase as the festival dates approach.
About Ubbi Dubbi Festival
Ubbi Dubbi Festival is a celebration of electronic music and community, set in the scenic expanse of Texas Motorplex. It is a place where music, art, and expressions mingle freely in an electrifying festival atmosphere. More than just a music festival, Ubbi Dubbi is an experience, inviting attendees from all over the globe to experience the artistry of electronic music in a vibrant, communal setting.
